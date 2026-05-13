Age of first-time mothers hits record high in blue states as birth rates keep falling

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American women are having children later than ever with birth rates hitting record lows and the divide between red and blue states becoming even more stark.

A new analysis of birth rates highlights Washington, D.C., and Mississippi as emblematic of trends among first-time mothers. The findings highlight how education, economic opportunities, costs of living and access to reproductive healthcare are reshaping when — and if — Americans start families.

But it's also hard to ignore the party-line divide between areas with the highest age of first-time mothers and the lowest.

The top ten states with the highest average age of first-time moms all turned blue in the past five presidential elections; meanwhile, nine of the ten states with the lowest age have turned red in those same elections.

Data shows that Washington, D.C. — where three-quarters of voters are registered Democrat — has the highest average age of women becoming moms for the first time at 30.8 while Mississippi, a deep red state often ranked poorest in the U.S., is lowest at 24.7.

In the decades following the 1960s sexual revolution, which ushered in oral contraceptives and a challenge to traditional gender roles, American women have steadily delayed motherhood. The average age of first-time mothers rose from 21 in 1972 to 27.5 in 2024, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

And the analysis breaking down the age disparities between different jurisdictions show a significant six-year gap between the states where the youngest and oldest first-time moms are living.

ROGAN WARNS OF US ‘POPULATION COLLAPSE’ DUE TO TOXIC CHEMICALS AND DELAYED PARENTHOOD TANK BIRTH RATES

In Washington, D.C., later motherhood is closely tied to higher levels of education, greater career opportunities and broader access to reproductive healthcare.

In contrast, women tend to start families at younger ages in Mississippi, where educational achievements are lower and economic opportunities are more limited compared to the nation's capital.

The 10 states ranked highest in age for first-time moms all voted blue in the 2024 presidential election and the youngest 10 all voted red.

Institute for Family Studies senior fellow Brad Wilcox hypothesized that young people living in blue states, particularly in the Northeast, are more motivated by career, while young people in other regions are more family oriented.

"So what we see in blue states across the country is that men and women are more likely to embrace a kind of Midas mindset where there's a premium on work and money and education, and they're less likely to embrace a kind of marriage mindset where there's a premium on focusing on love, marriage and starting a family," Wilcox told Fox News Digital.

"And so what we see as a consequence of that is that the age of first birth is more likely to be markedly higher in blue states, which often also have higher levels of education and income for women as well," he continued.

Data from the CDC reflected that women with higher levels of education tend to delay having their first child. On average, women with a professional or doctorate degree have their first child at the age of 34. Meanwhile, women with a high school diploma will have their first child at the average age of 27.2.

And women continue to outpace men when it comes to receiving college degrees, with 47% of American women between the ages of 25 and 34 with degrees. Meanwhile, only 37% of men in that age range have college degrees, according to Pew Research. Wilcox suggested that modern men are falling out of step in the workplace.

"Men on the employment front are sort of floundering," Wilcox said. "And so these trends we're seeing just make it harder, I think, for men to find their footing and to have a kind of constructive role to play, both in the family and society too often."

Maggie McKneely, director of Government Relations at Concerned Women for America, suggested that women are seeking a man with an equal educational or economical status, and they aren't finding it.

"Men in particular are more reticent to settle down," McKneely told Fox News Digital. "But I think another part of it is that women are more educated than they ever have been before, and many of them do not want to choose a partner less successful than themselves."

Raquel Debono, a single 30-year-old conservative influencer living in New York City, has just passed the average age when women in her state have their first child, which is 29.1 years old. She told Fox News Digital that the general sentiment among women in the post-feminism era is that delaying motherhood is "empowering."

"In cosmopolitan cities especially, women are rewarded for becoming the main character of their own lives first," Debono said. "The degree, the promotions, the chic apartment, the solo trip to Italy, the emotionally unavailable boyfriend who 'isn’t ready right now."

"Motherhood becomes something you schedule in between Pilates and a board meeting."

THE STATES REVEALED AS BEST TO START A FAMILY AMID CRATERING BELIEF IN THE AMERICAN DREAM

Debono claims that dating apps also make settling down more difficult.

"Dating apps convinced everyone there’s always someone better one swipe away: taller, richer, hotter, more emotionally intelligent, less avoidant, more spiritually evolved," she told Fox News Digital. "So people keep optimizing instead of choosing."

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"Women have never had more freedom, yet many feel more anxious about love, commitment, and timing than ever before," Debono concluded.