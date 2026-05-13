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Eric Swalwell

Billionaire Dem donor who turned on party after allegations against Swalwell is arrested

Stephen Cloobeck is suspected of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness from testifying, per reports

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Billionaire asks Swalwell to leave California mansion, pulls support Video

Billionaire asks Swalwell to leave California mansion, pulls support

Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck spoke with Fox LA KTTV about revoking his endorsement of Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell. (KTTV)

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The billionaire timeshare magnate who abruptly cut ties with former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and kicked him out of his California mansion amid sexual misconduct allegations was arrested Tuesday.

Stephen Cloobeck, founder of Diamond Resorts International, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in West Hollywood on Tuesday following a warrant issued for his arrest. He is suspected of a felony charge of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness from testifying, the California Post reported.

The circumstances of the alleged crime remain unclear. He was released on $300,000 bail, according to jail records. Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff's department and to Cloobeck for comment.

BILLIONAIRE SUGAR DADDY KICKS SWALWELL OUT OF HIS MANSION, WANTS $1M BACK AFTER HEINOUS SEX ALLEGATIONS

Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck standing next to Rep. Eric Swalwell in a formal setting

Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck is pictured alongside then- Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. Cloobeck, who cut ties with Swalwell amid sexual assault allegations, was arrested Tuesday in California. (Getty Images)

"These charges are false, and we look forward to our day in court," a spokesperson for Cloobeck told the newspaper.

Cloobeck, a former gubernatorial candidate, most recently supported Swalwell's bid for California governor before cutting ties with him after sexual assault allegations and leaving the Democratic Party.

DEM SENATOR RIPPED FOR 'SMEAR' OF FEMALE ACTIVIST ADVOCATING FOR SWALWELL'S ACCUSERS: 'VERY BAD LOOK'

Stephen Cloobeck attending an election night watch party in Beverly Hills

Stephen Cloobeck attends an election night watch party at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"I am no longer supporting Eric. F---ing tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F--- you, Democratic Party. I’m a libertarian now," Cloobeck told the Post at the time.

"I am now a Republican," he added to Fox 11 LA.

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Swalwell has denied the claims against him in a video filmed inside Cloobeck's home. At the time, Cloobeck—who briefly ran for governor before dropping out and endorsing his former friend—said he kicked Swalwell out of his Beverly Hills mansion, stating that Swalwell "busted the trust" between them.

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"I am no longer associated with a man that takes advantage of women," Cloobeck told reporters. "I support women’s rights."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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