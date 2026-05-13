Billionaire Dem donor who turned on party after allegations against Swalwell is arrested

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The billionaire timeshare magnate who abruptly cut ties with former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and kicked him out of his California mansion amid sexual misconduct allegations was arrested Tuesday.

Stephen Cloobeck, founder of Diamond Resorts International, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in West Hollywood on Tuesday following a warrant issued for his arrest. He is suspected of a felony charge of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness from testifying, the California Post reported.

The circumstances of the alleged crime remain unclear. He was released on $300,000 bail, according to jail records. Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff's department and to Cloobeck for comment.

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"These charges are false, and we look forward to our day in court," a spokesperson for Cloobeck told the newspaper.

Cloobeck, a former gubernatorial candidate, most recently supported Swalwell's bid for California governor before cutting ties with him after sexual assault allegations and leaving the Democratic Party.

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"I am no longer supporting Eric. F---ing tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F--- you, Democratic Party. I’m a libertarian now," Cloobeck told the Post at the time.

"I am now a Republican," he added to Fox 11 LA.

Swalwell has denied the claims against him in a video filmed inside Cloobeck's home. At the time, Cloobeck—who briefly ran for governor before dropping out and endorsing his former friend—said he kicked Swalwell out of his Beverly Hills mansion, stating that Swalwell "busted the trust" between them.

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"I am no longer associated with a man that takes advantage of women," Cloobeck told reporters. "I support women’s rights."