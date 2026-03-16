How to shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Dates, tips and the best early deals

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale runs March 25-31, bringing a week of discounts on everything from home upgrades to Apple tech and beauty products. It’s one of Amazon’s first major sales of the year and a good time to save on seasonal items like solar lights, cleaning supplies, tire inflators and vacuums. Some deals arrive early, and limited-time discounts can sell out quickly.

Below, we explain how to prepare for the sale, plus early deals FOX News readers are already shopping.

READ MORE: Amazon's Big Spring Saler hasn't started yet — but these early deals are live right now

How Amazon's Big Spring Sale compares to Prime Day

Amazon hosts several major sales each year, including Prime Day in July and Prime Big Deal Days in October. Amazon's Big Spring Sale typically focuses on seasonal categories like patio furniture, cleaning tools, outdoor lighting and spring wardrobe updates.

Another key difference: While many deals are available to all shoppers, Prime members often get early access or deeper discounts on select items. Because the event runs for a full week, Amazon also rotates limited-time offers and Lightning Deals throughout the sale. That means the best prices don’t always appear on day one. In fact, some discounts may only last a few hours before selling out.

Based on previous years, we expect discounts on Apple Watches, bed pillows and vacuums. We’re also watching for price drops on popular items like outdoor lighting and tire inflators.

Tips for finding the best deals

Become a Prime member: Some of the best discounts during Amazon sales are often reserved for Prime members. Signing up ahead of time can unlock exclusive deals, faster shipping and early access to limited-time offers. You can join or start a 30-day free trial before the sale begins.

Add items to your cart early: If you already have products in mind, add them to your cart before the sale begins. That way you can quickly see when prices drop and check out before popular items sell out.

Sign up for deal alerts: Amazon often releases limited-time Lightning Deals during major events. Setting up alerts through the Amazon app or adding items to your watchlist can help you catch discounts before they disappear.

Follow FOX News Deals: Another easy way to stay ahead of the biggest discounts is to follow FOX News Deals on Facebook, where we share articles highlighting standout bargains during major shopping events.

FOX readers' favorite Amazon deals from past sales

From hotel-quality pillow sets to Apple AirTags, these were some of the most popular purchases during past Amazon sales and they're already discounted ahead of the Big Spring Sale.

Original price: $99

Traveling before Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? You don’t have to wait to grab Apple AirTags. This four-pack is down to $64 and can help you keep track of luggage, keys, wallets and even pets. At that price, the bundle offers better value than buying a single AirTag for $29.

Original price: $399

Apple Watches tend to sell fast during Amazon sales. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, the Series 11 is now 25% off. It brings improvements like scratch-resistant glass, longer battery life and faster charging.

Original price: $129

There’s no need to wait for the Amazon Big Spring Sale to grab the new Apple AirPods 4. They’re currently under $100 and feature an advanced chip, improved voice isolation for calls and a compact charging case.

Original price: $59.99

The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a longtime reader favorite, especially when the price drops. Soft yet supportive, they’re a simple upgrade for a better sleep and work well for any sleep position.

READ MORE: Amazon products that fix annoying household problems, all 40% off or more

Original price: $69.99

If you want rich audio without spending a fortune, Anker headphones are worth a look. The Q20i model uses hybrid active noise cancellation to cut background noise whether you’re on a flight or working in a busy office.

Original price: $99.99

Now at one of its lowest prices, the Waterpik water flosser uses targeted water pressure to clean between teeth and along the gum line. Its compact size makes it convenient for small bathrooms or travel.

Deals you can shop right now

You don’t have to wait for the sale to start. Deals on vacuums, household essentials and patio upgrade are already live.

Original price: $359.99

At 85% off, the deal on this tire inflator is hard to beat. It fills car, bike and motorcycle tires in minutes and features a digital display with automatic shutoff to prevent overfilling. It’s compact enough to stash in your trunk and includes a built-in LED emergency light.

Original price: $199.99

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your vacuum, this Shark model drops to $99 during the sale. Powerful suction that tackles pet hair, while the bagless design keeps maintenance simple. Though it's corded, the lightweight build helps you reach corners and tight spaces.

Original price: $12.96

Surge protectors are one of those practical items that frequently show up during Amazon sales. This version plugs directly into the wall and expands your charging space with five outlets and four USB ports so you can power everything in one place.

READ MORE: Amazon Renewed store deals: Save up to 63% on AirPods, Shark vacuums and more

Original price: $23.49

Everyday household essentials like these trash bags often show up during the Big Spring Sale. The sturdy 13-gallon bags fit standard kitchen cans, feature a fresh Febreze scent and cinch closed for easy cleanup.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $32.99

Shoppers can expect patio upgrades like these string lights to be on sale. The solar-powered shatterproof bulbs cast a warm glow and come with a remote and timer.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.