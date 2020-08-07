Brit Hume opens up 'The Jack Kemp Playbook' in new Fox Nation special

The legacy of Jack Kemp, a former AFL quarterback who served 18 years in Congress before becoming secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush, continues to impact American politics today, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Friday.

"He was a charismatic figure with a radiant, outgoing personality, and he was a man of such obvious goodwill that people of whatever political persuasions, I think, liked him and found him easy to be with and easy to get along with," Hume said of Kemp, who passed away in 2009.

"And he was very interested in economics and made a kind of study of it at one point in his life, and he ended up being one of the one of the most ardent proponents of cutting income tax income taxes to boost the economy."

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN

Hume is the host of a Fox Nation special "The Jack Kemp Playbook," examine's Kemp's legacy, most notably his tax policy, which according to Hume, "has been a part of the Republican platform and playbook ever since."

The special also examines Kemp's support of civil rights, which Hume said could be traced back to the Los Angeles native's football playing days.

"He became a devoted friend of a number of Black athletes that he played with in professional football," Hume said. "He became one of their advocates and was very much that way all along, and of course, it related to his view about the effect of taxation because he believed that the inner city neighborhoods could benefit from tax policies that attracted businesses to those areas."

"He was otherwise a relatively conventional Republican," he added. "But on taxes and on civil rights, he stood out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite Kemp's posthumous reputation as an "establishment" Republican, Hume told host Lisa Brady that the man perhaps best remembered as Bob Dole's running mate in 1996 shares some commonalities with President Trump.

"You look at Donald Trump's agenda when he came in. What did he want to do? He wanted to lower the income tax rates and he wanted to cut back on the regulations. And it's a pretty good argument as to which of those two policies had the greater effect on the economy," Hume said. "And Kemp was always an advocate for that. He was trying to clear the way for enterprise areas and enterprise zones. And he wanted businesses to flourish and to hire and to do all the things that have so benefited people through the years."

To watch the full special, "The Jack Kemp Playbook," and more, visit Fox Nation and sign up today.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

To hear the full interview, subscribe and download The FOX News Rundown on your favorite podcast player.

The FOX NEWS RUNDOWN is a news-based daily morning podcast delivering a deep dive into the major and controversial stories of the day.