Trump to discuss Ginsburg legacy and potential SCOTUS nominee during 'Fox & Friends' interview

President Trump will appear on “Fox & Friends” on Monday for his first interview since the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president, who is expected to speak with the “Fox & Friends” hosts at 8a.m. ET, is widely expected to announce this upcoming week his nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court’s bench. Trump will discuss Ginsburg’s life and legacy, and his announcement on Saturday that he will likely name his Supreme Court nominee this week.

Ginsburg’s passing – along with the possibility of a Senate confirmation hearing for Trump’s nominee with only weeks to go before November’s general election – has stirred up a partisan battle in the halls of Congress.

Ginsburg-- deemed a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice -- passed away Friday from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer at 87 years old. During her final years on the bench, Ginsburg was seen as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and now Democrats worry that another Trump nominated justice on the bench – he has already appointed two – will throw off delicate balance between liberals and conservatives.

Democrats have lambasted the GOP in recent day over the memory of Senate Republicans -- led by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. -- refusing in 2016 to consider President Barack Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell said at the time that the American public should have a say in the process with their vote for president.

McConnell, however, has said that because the Senate and executive branch were controlled by opposing parties four years ago, the situation was different from the current one. Now that both chambers are controlled by the same party, he said he feels justified in moving forward with a nominee and filling the vacancy as quickly as possible.