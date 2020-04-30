Paula's Peaches and Cream-Stuffed French Toast

Celebrity chef Paula Deen has been doing what she does best while self-isolating: Sharing her culinary expertise!

Ingredients:

4 ounces whipped cream cheese

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

4 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 slices challah bread, 2 inches thick

12 fresh sliced peaches (or frozen, thawed)

Spray cooking oil

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Syrup

Instructions:

To make filling, in a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, sugar, and lemon juice then set aside.

In a medium shallow bowl, beat eggs, then stir in milk and cinnamon.

Place bread slices in egg mixture and soak for 5 minutes, turning once.

Cut slit in top crust of each bread slice. Using a spoon, stuff each slice with one-quarter of the cream cheese-filling and 3 peach slices.

Working in batches of 2, spray stuffed bread slices with oil and place in air fryer basket. Set temperature to 350 degrees, and air fry for 10 minutes.

Turn halfway through cooking. Repeat with remaining bread. Dust with powdered sugar and syrup and serve warm.