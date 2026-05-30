LGBTQ press conference at track meet involving trans athlete descends into chaos, police summoned

Chaos erupted between "Save Girls Sports" activists and pro-LGBTQ activists outside of a California championship track meet involving a trans athlete, as multiple police officers were summoned to the incident.

A press conference, organized by the local California LGBTQ advocacy groups Pride at the Pier and Rainbow Families Action, began outside of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state championship in Clovis, where trans athlete AB Hernandez is looking to win state titles in three girls' jumping events.

Hernandez's mother, Nereyda Hernandez, and other LGBTQ activists spoke in support of the trans athlete.

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Near the end of the press conference, a group of "Save Girls Sports" activists showed up and engaged in a heated verbal confrontation with participants in the LGBTQ press conference.

Clovis Police Department vehicles were parked in the vicinity, and multiple officers came to oversee the confrontation when the shouting began.

Eventually, the confrontation dissipated without any direct intervention by police.

The Clovis Police Department declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

FOOTAGE SHOWS LGBTQ PROTESTER ATTACKING CONSERVATIVE AT CALIFORNIA TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP AMID TRANS ATHLETE DRAMA

Prominent California "Save Girls Sports" activist Beth Bourne, who led the counterprotest, spoke to Fox News Digital after the incident.

"I just wanted to share my signs... and just talk about how not only is this unfair to the girls competing in sports, but it's also unfair to the athlete, to AB Hernandez, to lie to him about his biological reality," Bourne said.

Pro-LGBTQ activist Daisy Gardner addressed Bourne in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I hope that she is able to learn and educate and open up her heart and heal with her family," Gardner said of Bourne.

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This year's CIF state finals has been overshadowed by controversy related to Hernandez's presence for the second year in a row.

At last year's state finals, opposing protesters showed up, and one pro-transgender activist was arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting a "Save Girls Sports" activist with a trans pride flag.