National anthem 'standoff' between Rays and Angels players leads to pregame ejections at Tropicana Field

The Los Angeles Angels rolled past the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. But the game was overshadowed by a pregame incident that resulted in three ejections before the first pitch was thrown.

The third-base umpire tossed Angels reliever Brent Suter and Rays pitchers Steven Wilson and Manuel Rodríguez from the late-afternoon game at Tropicana Field. The ejections stemmed from what appeared to be a "standoff" over the pregame national anthem.

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Moments after "The Star-Spangled Banner" concluded, Suter remained standing near the third-base dugout. On the opposite side of the field, Wilson and Rodríguez stood near the first-base dugout alongside Rays mascots.

All of it unfolded with Drew Rasmussen ready to take the mound and Angels leadoff hitter Zach Neto standing in the batter’s box awaiting the first pitch.

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The umpire eventually indicated that all three players involved in the pregame incident had been ejected. The game ultimately got underway as scheduled.

Suter pitched in Friday’s series opener between the Angels and Rays. It was unclear before Saturday’s game whether he would be available to pitch on consecutive days.

Rodríguez and Wilson have yet to make their season debuts. Rodríguez continues to recover from elbow surgery, while Wilson has been sidelined by lumbar disc inflammation.

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The Angels went on to win 14-3. The Angels and Rays will meet Sunday afternoon in the series finale, with the three-game set tied at one game apiece.

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