Joe Biden touting achievements for Latinos is ‘laughable,’ Fla. Lt. Gov Nunez says

It is "laughable" for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to "tout a record of achievement for the Latino community," Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said Wednesday after the Biden campaign pledged to court Latino voters.

Nunez told “Fox & Friends” that Latinos are not going to "go for false promises and empty accomplishments” in November and are opposed to “socialist ideas” being offered by Democrats.

“I think we’re going to stand by our president that has delivered an exceptional chapter of economic prosperity, educational opportunity, and law and order,” Nunez said.

Biden told reporters as he headed to Florida this week that his mission in the state would be to court Spanish-speaking voters.

“I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote,” Biden said when asked by reporters what his message would be in the country’s largest traditional general election battleground state.

Polls in Florida have tightened up to a virtual tie between Biden and President Trump as Biden plans his trip to the Sunshine State. Recent surveys have indicated that Biden is underperforming with Latino voters amid a bunch of negative headlines regarding his outreach to Spanish-speaking voters in the state.

Nunez said Trump doesn't just offer campaign promises but has a proven track record of results for the Latino community.

“[Trump] is someone who has stood up to the radical socialist ideas and that is something that the Latino community is very, very informed about," she said. "They’re not going to be lied to, and they’re not going to fall for these radical ideas because they fled those countries -- they’ve come to this country, the land of opportunity, to experience the greatness of America, so we are not going to take steps backwards.”

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.