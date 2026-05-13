Carson Hocevar says his mom was more fired up about him going to the Met Gala than winning at Talladega

It's been a good few weeks to be Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

Last month, Hocevar won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race when he took the checkered flag in the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, then dropped a celebration for the ages.

Then just days later, he became the first NASCAR driver to hit the Met Gala since Jeff Gordon went in 2010.

Sure, it's usually a parade of people sniffing their own farts in dumb costumes, but it's still a big deal for the sport to get a driver there.

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So, you've got to imagine that Hocevar's family is pretty pumped for him, but guess as to which one of those achievements his mom was more excited about.

While the Cup Series is at Dover this weekend for the NASCAR All-Star Race, Hocevar dropped by Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second day of Indianapolis 500 practice.

During the visit, he was hanging around with Andretti Global — a corporate cousin of Spire Motorsports, as both fall under the TWG Motorsports umbrella — but also took some time to visit Will Buxton, James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell in the IndyCar on FOX booth.

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There, he talked about the Met Gala and how fired up his mom was about him being there.

"I laugh that, like, my mom thought winning Talladega was cool and everything," he said. "(But it was) a lifelong accomplishment for her son to go to the Met Gala."

Hocevar also revealed that he was there not because NASCAR had purchased a table at the event, but because organizers had reached out to them.

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"The craziest part was that they reached out to NASCAR," he said. "It wasn't NASCAR paying for a ticket or trying to hook me up or a sponsor. It was literally like NASCAR got the car and was like, 'Do you know what this is? Would you want to go?"

Well, like I said, as much of an eyeroll as the Met Gala gets — deservedly so — having Hocevar on-hand was a big win for NASCAR when it comes to getting eyes on the sport.

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Now, it's just a matter of how many of those eyes that were watching Met Gala coverage will tune into a race.

Unfortunately, I suspect not as many as they would hope.