NFL announces that inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game between Packers and Rams will be streamed on Netflix

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The National Football League has found yet another day to take over.

The NFL announced on Wednesday its inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game will be played this year between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, on Netflix.

A few years ago, the NFL realized that Black Friday could be an option for fans to gather around their televisions, and it found another as hometown bars will be packed the night before the big holiday.

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The NFL has dipped its toe into holidays, also becoming the new king of Christmas.

The Packers and Rams played each other each season from 2020 to 2024 (the 2020 campaign bout was during the playoffs) but did not face off in 2025.

The Packers have walloped the Rams in recent memory, winning 16 of their last 21 meetings dating back to 1992, including 10 of their last 11.

AN NFL GAME THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING IS OFFICIALLY 'TOO MUCH FOOTBALL'

Oddly enough, before their 2024 bout, each of their prior four meetings was in Green Bay, but this will now mark back-to-back contests in Los Angeles.

The last time the two teams met, back on Oct. 6, 2024, Tucker Kraft had two touchdowns for the Packers, including one that went for 66 yards.

The Rams tried their best at a fourth-quarter comeback, but Green Bay came away with a 24-19 victory on the road.

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The game will be broadcast on Netflix, with the streaming service also broadcasting the Rams' Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, two Christmas games and a Week 18 Saturday game.

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