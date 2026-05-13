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NFL announces that inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game between Packers and Rams will be streamed on Netflix

The Rams and Packers will kick off at 8:35 p.m. ET

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Cowboys to host Eagles on Thanksgiving, who will reign on top of the NFC East? | The Herd Video

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Colin Cowherd reacts to the announcement of the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving this season, on FOX.

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The National Football League has found yet another day to take over.

The NFL announced on Wednesday its inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game will be played this year between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, on Netflix.

A few years ago, the NFL realized that Black Friday could be an option for fans to gather around their televisions, and it found another as hometown bars will be packed the night before the big holiday.

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Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams teams lined up at line of scrimmage during NFL game

Teams line up at the line of scrimmage during the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 6, 2024. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire)

The NFL has dipped its toe into holidays, also becoming the new king of Christmas.

The Packers and Rams played each other each season from 2020 to 2024 (the 2020 campaign bout was during the playoffs) but did not face off in 2025.

The Packers have walloped the Rams in recent memory, winning 16 of their last 21 meetings dating back to 1992, including 10 of their last 11.

Netflix and NFL signage advertising Christmas Day games

Netflix and NFL signage advertises the NFL's two Christmas Day marquee games streaming live on Netflix in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

AN NFL GAME THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING IS OFFICIALLY 'TOO MUCH FOOTBALL'

Oddly enough, before their 2024 bout, each of their prior four meetings was in Green Bay, but this will now mark back-to-back contests in Los Angeles.

The last time the two teams met, back on Oct. 6, 2024, Tucker Kraft had two touchdowns for the Packers, including one that went for 66 yards.

NFL game ball resting on turf at Ford Field before play

The NFL game ball rests on the turf before a play during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Nov. 27, 2025. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

The Rams tried their best at a fourth-quarter comeback, but Green Bay came away with a 24-19 victory on the road.

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The game will be broadcast on Netflix, with the streaming service also broadcasting the Rams' Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, two Christmas games and a Week 18 Saturday game.

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