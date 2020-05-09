Chef Ryan Scott's blender banana pancakes

1 cup of milk

2 whole eggs

2 whole over ripened bananas

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 Cups AP flour

1/2 tsp vanilla

1) Blitz everything in the blender till super smooth for 30 seconds...

2) Preheat a nonstick pan on to medium heat & Pour a 1/4 cup batter for each cake (I just lightly spray the pan with pan spray and whip it once clean, that's it). They take around 2 to 3 minutes per side, you can tell they're ready to flip when you see a loads of bubbles. I like to cool them on a rack (so they don’t steam) that way I can put them in the fridge for the next couple days to eat. These reheat so well and are a so easy to make.