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Donald Trump

Trump wraps widely-watched trip to China, departing on Air Force One after high-stakes Xi meeting

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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President Trump departs China after summit with Xi Video

President Trump departs China after summit with Xi

President Donald Trump gets a grand sendoff as he boards Air Force One while leaving Beijing.

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Air Force One lifted off after U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to China where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.

The visit between the two leaders occurred amid the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, as America continues to conduct a blockade against the Islamic Republic.

A White House release about a meeting between Xi and Trump read, in part, "The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the Strait in the future. Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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