TANVI RATNA: How Trump’s NATO reset is becoming military reality

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For decades, if Europe faced a major war, the hidden assumption was not just that America would show up.

It was that America would organize the fight.

The United States would provide the top commanders, the logistics, the intelligence, the airpower, the nuclear umbrella, the reinforcement routes, the satellites, the refueling aircraft and the command networks that made NATO work when things got real. European allies contributed forces and geography, but the American machine held the alliance together.

That is changing.

TRUMP EFFECT FORCES GERMANY TO REPRIORITIZE DEFENSE AS NATION PLAYS CATCH-UP IN MILITARY SPENDING

Trump’s NATO reset is no longer just a demand that Europe spend more money. It is becoming a change in who plans the fight, who moves the forces, who covers the flanks, and who supplies the weapons Europe would need if the next crisis arrives while Washington is focused elsewhere.

I previously argued in this space that the 2026 National Defense Strategy put the new bargain in writing: Europe remains allied with the United States, but it no longer gets to be the first claim on American military capacity. Iran made that prioritization visible faster than Europe expected.

Now the military machinery is moving.

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL SAYS EUROPEAN COUNTRIES HAVE TO DO 'MUCH, MUCH MORE' TO INCREASE DEFENSE SPENDING

The most important evidence is NATO’s command map. In February 2026, mere days after the launch of the National Defense strategy, NATO allies agreed to redistribute senior command roles so that for the first time, not Americans but Europeans moved into leadership of all three major Joint Force Commands: Norfolk, Naples and Brunssum. The United Kingdom is slated for Norfolk, Italy for Naples and Germany and Poland for Brunssum.

For context, a Joint Force Command is the war-planning layer between political decisions and battlefield execution. If Russia pressures the Baltics, if the Mediterranean erupts, or if reinforcements have to cross the Atlantic, these headquarters matter because they organize the campaign. They decide how the theater is run: where forces go, what gets reinforced first, and how land, air, sea, cyber and logistics are coordinated in a crisis.

Moving Europeans into all three is therefore not a staffing shuffle. It is Europe being moved into responsibility for the actual conduct of regional war.

'PUTIN IS PUSHING THE LIMITS’: EASTERN ALLIES WARN TRUMP NOT TO PULL US TROOPS

Brunssum is the Eastern Flank command closest to Russia. In practical terms, that means Poland, the Baltics, the Suwałki Gap and any serious Russia contingency. Germany and Poland moving into leadership there matters because Poland is no longer only the frontline country warning Western Europe about Moscow, spending heavily on tanks, and serving as Ukraine’s logistics hub. It is being pulled into NATO’s operational core.

Naples is the Southern Flank command closest to the Gulf region and Africa. That means the Mediterranean, the Balkans, North Africa, migration pressure, Red Sea disruption, energy routes and Middle East spillover. Italy’s elevation matters because Iran showed that the southern theater is no longer secondary. A Gulf crisis can hit European shipping, fuel prices, naval deployments and NATO politics almost instantly.

Norfolk is the Atlantic and High North command. It protects the reinforcement artery between North America and Europe. If American or Canadian forces have to cross the Atlantic to reinforce Europe, Norfolk matters. It also links the Arctic, the Nordics and the North Atlantic sea lanes.

EUROPEAN OFFICIALS PITCH NEW IDEA TO SHORE UP DEFENSES WITH TRUMP'S RETURN

This is a new military map of Europe.

The old political map was Paris, Berlin and Brussels. The emerging military map is Poland on the Eastern Flank, Italy in the Mediterranean, Britain on the Atlantic artery, Germany as the logistics and industrial base, and the Nordics tied into the High North and Baltic theater.

But Washington is not giving Europe the whole machine.

‘MAKE NATO GREAT AGAIN’: HEGSETH PUSHES EUROPEAN ALLIES TO STEP UP DEFENSE EFFORTS

The United States keeps SACEUR, the top NATO military command, and the commands that integrate air, land and maritime power. That means Europe is being asked to run more of the regional fight, while America keeps the pieces that decide capabilities and whether the fight can be sustained, escalated, reinforced and won.

That is exactly what a Trump NATO reset looks like in practice. Europe gets more of the commands and America keeps the system.

The force posture is starting to follow the same logic. The planned withdrawal of about 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany is not just a headcount story. The drawdown reportedly affects a brigade combat team added after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cancels a planned long-range fires battalion with Tomahawk missiles that German officials viewed as a deterrent against Russia.

HEGSETH WARNS EUROPEANS 'REALITIES' OF CHINA AND BORDER THREATS PREVENT US FROM GUARANTEEING THEIR SECURITY

That matters. A brigade combat team is combat power. Long-range fires are what allow a force to strike deep targets, command posts, air defenses and logistics nodes before they hit NATO troops. These are exactly the kinds of capabilities Europe long assumed America would provide in a serious contingency.

Pulling them back tells Europe the new strategy is not paperwork but serious. NATO’s exercise schedule points in the same direction. The drills are not random. They show the wars NATO thinks it may have to fight.

Exercise Steadfast Dart 26 involved more than 10,000 troops from 13 member states and tested rapid deployment and sustainment of the Allied Reaction Force in Brunssum’s area of responsibility. Translation: can NATO move forces quickly into the Eastern Flank before a Russian crisis becomes a disaster? Amber Shock 26 put roughly 3,500 troops and heavy equipment into the crucial Suwałki Gap with Russia to practice movement and logistics in one of Europe’s most dangerous corridors. Cold Response 2026 brought about 30,000 troops from 14 allies across Norway and Finland, tied to the High North problem in the Arctic theater against Russia.

NATO CHIEF SIGNALS ALLIES MAY ACT ON HORMUZ, WARNS OF ‘UNHEALTHY CODEPENDENCE’ ON US

The Strait of Hormuz was not Europe’s battlefield, but Europe was exposed. Oil, LNG, shipping insurance, industrial costs and inflation all depend on maritime security. When Washington pushed allies to help police the strait, Europe faced a real military question: could it help secure an energy artery when America was busy elsewhere?

The EU’s Operation Aspides had supported more than 640 merchant vessels in its first year, including more than 370 close-protection escorts. But it operated with only a handful of high-end European ships. When Hormuz became the crisis point, EU ministers had no appetite to extend the mission into the strait, even while acknowledging Aspides lacked enough naval assets.

That was not just political caution. It exposed the mechanics of European power: too few ships, narrow mandates, legal constraints and limited appetite for risk.

BRETT VELICOVICH: IRAN BUILT A DRONE TERROR MACHINE — AMERICA JUST HACKED IT

Iran did not create the NATO reset. It showed why the reset has urgency. Europe is now building around the gaps the old bargain allowed it to avoid.

Air and missile defense is one example. Europe is expanding initiatives such as European Sky Shield and signing contracts for systems like IRIS-T SLM. But serious air and missile defense depth could take five to ten years, and some deliveries run toward 2028 to 2030.

Drones show the same gap. Europe is launching drone and counter-drone initiatives, including cooperation with Ukraine, but there is still limited evidence of European mass production on the scale Ukraine, Russia or Iran have made central to modern war.

Ammunition is improving, but the math is brutal. Europe is trying to move from roughly 300,000 shells annually toward 2 million while supporting Ukraine and rebuilding its own stockpiles. Military power is not a press release. It is output per month.

The most revealing dependency may be above the battlefield. Europe can get more command responsibility, but it still relies heavily on the American layer that makes command effective. That is why spending alone is not the story.

Europe can spend more and still fail if the money buys fragmented national arsenals instead of one usable military machine. Collaborative procurement was only 18 percent of EU defense investment in 2022, far below the 35 percent benchmark. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, urgent buying flowed heavily to non-European suppliers.

In plain terms, Europe has to stop building 27 separate shopping carts and start building a war machine.

That is the next phase of Trump’s NATO reset. He got Europe to spend. Now Europe has to convert spending into hard power: air defense, drones, shells, ships, logistics, space assets and industrial surge.

The important point though is that what Trump foreshadowed is now happening.

The Pentagon formalized it. NATO’s command map is changing. The old NATO bargain made America the automatic first responder in Europe. The new bargain gives Europe more command responsibility and more of the conventional burden, while America keeps the strategic levers.

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That is Trump’s NATO reset becoming military reality.

This article is a Fox News Digital exclusive from the Tanvi Ratna’s Substack series on different theaters President Trump is realigning with the Iran War.