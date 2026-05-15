30,000 angry Red Sox fans send blunt message to owner during another embarrassing loss

It's been two weeks since the Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora and five other coaches in a desperate move to save a sinking ship, so let's go ahead and check in on the club and see how much they've turned it around.

You ready? OK! Get your calculators out ...

In the 16 games since Boston axed Cora, the team has turned into an absolute juggernaut, going ... 8-8. That's right. 8-8! They are just as mediocre now as they were weeks ago, which shouldn't surprise anyone with eyeballs and half a brain.

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I've said for months now that this team is awful. I've ripped them, mocked them and begged the owner to sell the team. And I've had angry fans email me calling me all sorts of names because I was too mean and nasty to their beloved Red Sox.

Well, they've gone 8-8 since Cora's firing, and stink just as bad today as they did two weeks ago. The latest embarrassment came in Thursday's loss to Philadelphia, when Trevor Story (awful) made another horrendous error late in the game that led to the third and final run of the inning for the Phillies.

TREVOR STORY QUESTIONS RED SOX'S DIRECTION AFTER FIRING MANAGER ALEX CORA, FIVE COACHES: 'UP IN THE AIR'

Fans, rightfully so, were furious, and they let owner John Henry hear about it from his cozy suite overlooking Fenway Park:

Red Sox fans are fed up, but it's not enough

It's just so pathetic. The organization is so cooked. Anyone who thought firing Alex Cora was going to fix a thing is just insane. I had one reader actually email me and tell me it was a blessing because now the minor league guys were going to come in and save the day. Seriously.

Nobody is saving the day, folks. Not until John Henry listens to the fans and sells the team. That's the reality of the Red Sox right now. The experiment has failed. It's all just failed.

They tried to become the Rays when they traded Mookie Betts six years ago. They wanted to focus on the farm system and saving money. They didn't want to pay big taxes anymore for spending too much money.

And it's completely crashed and burned. All of it. They've finished near or at the bottom of the AL East in all but two seasons since 2020, and one of those (2021) was a fluke. They're headed that way again this season, by the way.

They traded guys like Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts. They watched cornerstones like Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency. They refused to engage with Alex Bregman last year when he wanted to talk about an extension.

Now, Bregman and the Cubs are 28-16 while the Red Sox are 18-25 and his "replacement," Caleb Durbin, might be the worst player I've ever seen wear a Red Sox uniform.

Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball last season, is hurt right now. Before he got hurt, he was awful. Truly dreadful. The regression has been shocking.

Jarren Duran, who fans BEGGED Craig Breslow to trade last offseason, hasn't hit since 2024. He's currently hitting .178 and part of a logjam in the outfield because the GM refused to deal any of them last winter.

Trevor Story is hitting .206 with 57 (!!!) strikeouts this season. That's tied for eighth-most in all of baseball. He's committed the fourth-most errors (5) out of all qualified shortstops. This was supposed to be the team "leader" after they sent Bregman packing. Nice work.

I could go on and on. Believe me. For now, though, the fans did all the talking last night at Fenway. Sadly, it won't be enough.

The next step? Stop showing up altogether.

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Hit Henry where it hurts the most. That's the only option. Chants are cute, but they fall on deaf ears while you hold a $15 Michelob Ultra.

Should be a fun summer at Fenway!