Alveda King's Scallops and Grits

Ingredients:

1 c. uncooked grits

1 lb. scallops

3 oz. cream cheese

2 c. water

1 c. milk

1 Tbsp. salt

1/4 c. chopped scallions or chives

1 c. steamed green peas

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1/4 stick butter

Bacon



Instructions:

Heat skillet while preparing grits.

Bring water and milk to a boil in medium saucepan. Pour grits into boiling liquid and cook to desired consistency. Add salt. Stir in cream cheese. Lower heat.

Sprinkle salt onto scallops. Add oil to skillet and drop scallops into pan. Brown evenly on each side.

Stir grits as scallops are cooking. Spoon grits into bowl; top with scallops, add peas, sprinkle scallions; add bacon and pat of butter.