Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox & Friends Recipes
Published

Alveda King's Scallops and Grits

Fox News
close
Cooking with 'Friends': Alveda King's scallops and gritsVideo

Cooking with 'Friends': Alveda King's scallops and grits

Niece of Dr. Martin Luther King and Fox News contributor Dr. Alveda King shares a family favorite.

Ingredients:

1 c. uncooked grits
1 lb. scallops
3 oz. cream cheese
2 c. water
1 c. milk
1 Tbsp. salt
1/4 c. chopped scallions or chives
1 c. steamed green peas
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1/4 stick butter
Bacon
 
Instructions:

Heat skillet while preparing grits.
Bring water and milk to a boil in medium saucepan. Pour grits into boiling liquid and cook to desired consistency. Add salt. Stir in cream cheese. Lower heat.

Sprinkle salt onto scallops. Add oil to skillet and drop scallops into pan. Brown evenly on each side.
Stir grits as scallops are cooking. Spoon grits into bowl; top with scallops, add peas, sprinkle scallions; add bacon and pat of butter.