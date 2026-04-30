Clean your mattress for as low as $8 with these top-rated products

Cleaning your mattress can help reduce allergens and even extend the life of your mattress. With spring cleaning season still in full swing, now is a great time to stock up on cleaning essentials that you can use all year long. Save on trusted brands like Arm & Hammer and Black+Decker, with deals starting at just $8 on picks like a portable vacuum and top-rated dustbuster.

Latest deals

Mattress vacuum cleaner: $39.99 (43% off)

Handheld steam cleaner: $39.98 (33% off)

Bristle upholstery scrub brush: $8.99 (31% off)

J200 mattress vacuum cleaner: $69.99 (26% off)

Waterproof Mattress Encasement: $44 (14% off)

This Black+Decker dustbuster is ideal for reaching all the nooks and crannies of your mattress. With a rotating nozzle, large dust bowl and charging station, it's easy to carry from one room to the other.

Get rid of unpleasant odors from your mattress and carpets with this best-selling deodorizer. Choose from a handful of refreshing scents, like natural lavender, lemon, pink citrus and more. A steal at under $30, this popular powder also works to eliminate stubborn pet smells.

READ MORE: Father's Day gifts most dads don't want (and what to get instead)

From minor spills to major messes, this affordable stain remover is just what you need to keep your mattress looking like it just arrived from the store. This versatile household staple tackles tough stains on your carpets and mattresses, with no scrubbing required. Grab it now for just $8.

Original price: $99.99

Say goodbye to pet hair, dust and debris with this portable handheld vacuum, featuring a brushless motor that delivers twice the power of traditional models. The charging dock keeps the tool powered and ready when you need it. Score now for nearly 40% off.

READ MORE: Beat the heat with window AC deals from LG, GE and more up to 30% off

Original price: $69.99

This steam cleaner heats up in as little as five minutes and produces powerful, chemical-free results. The lightweight design, large water tank and 12-piece accessory kit make it easy to tackle an abundance of household cleaning chores, including refreshing mattresses.

Original price: $65.99

This multifunctional mattress cleaner features a 500-watt motor and strong suction built to lift dust, debris, pet hair and more. Plus, this popular gadget has a clog-resistant design and offers detachable filters.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $14.99

While this won't actively clean your mattress, it will help keep it fresh for longer. This cover has deep-fitted pockets to fit thicker mattresses and comes in a variety of colors. It's made from polyester, and feels soft to the touch. Best of all, though, it's machine-washable and durable.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.