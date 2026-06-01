Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mexico

Hidden tunnel discovered in Tijuana may have supported cross-border trafficking operations

The 265-meter passageway may have served as a trafficking center for firearms, explosives and drugs, authorities say

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Mexican authorities uncover sophisticated cross-border tunnel near San Diego Video

Mexican authorities uncover sophisticated cross-border tunnel near San Diego

Video released by Mexico's Attorney General's Office shows investigators moving through an underground tunnel equipped with lighting, ventilation and a transport system that authorities say may connect Tijuana to San Diego. (Fiscalía General de la República via Facebook)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mexican authorities have uncovered a sophisticated underground tunnel near the U.S.-Mexico border that was equipped with lighting, ventilation and an electronic transport system, which they say may connect Tijuana to a street in San Diego.

Mexico's Attorney General's Office, known as the FGR, announced the discovery Saturday following a search warrant executed at a property in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood of Tijuana, Baja California.

Authorities said the tunnel stretched approximately 265 meters, or about 870 feet, and reached a depth of roughly 6.3 meters, or 21 feet underground.

According to investigators, the tunnel contained operational infrastructure, including lighting and ventilation systems, as well as an electronic sliding mechanism designed to move items in both directions between Mexico and the U.S.

RASHIDA TLAIB BECOMES LONE HOUSE LAWMAKER OPPOSING CRACKING DOWN ON MEXICAN CARTELS' BORDER TUNNEL SYSTEM

Two Mexican federal investigators stand beside an opening leading into an underground tunnel inside a building.

Agents with Mexico's Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) examine what authorities say was the entrance to a sophisticated cross-border tunnel discovered in Tijuana, Baja California. Mexican officials said the tunnel was equipped with lighting, ventilation and an electronic transport system. (FGR)

The tunnel was discovered through intelligence work conducted by agents with the FGR's Criminal Investigation Agency in coordination with Mexico's Security Cabinet.

Officials said the search warrant was executed as part of an investigation into alleged violations of Mexico's firearms and explosives laws as well as drug-related offenses.

Authorities said they believe the property may have functioned as a storage, logistics and trafficking center for firearms, explosives and illicit drugs.

Mexican federal agents crawl through a narrow underground tunnel during a law enforcement operation.

Mexican federal agents move through an underground tunnel discovered in Tijuana near the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities said the passageway was used to support criminal smuggling operations. (FGR)

FEDS LIKELY EYEING 'COVER-UPS' TO BUST MEXICAN CARTELS ALONG BORDER: FORMER DEA AGENT

Photos released by the FGR appear to show agents navigating the underground passageway, access points leading into the tunnel and evidence recovered during the operation.

Investigators said they recovered ammunition, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, cell phones and various documents from the property.

View looking upward through a vertical shaft with a ladder leading to the surface above.

A ladder and access shaft are seen inside a property where Mexican authorities uncovered a sophisticated tunnel in Tijuana. (FGR)

Images released by Mexican authorities also appear to show ventilation infrastructure inside the tunnel, underscoring what officials described as a sophisticated operation.

BORDER AGENTS UNCOVER RPG LAUNCHER, CACHE OF RIFLES HIDDEN IN VEHICLE HEADING TO MEXICO

Small purple-wrapped packages and a bag containing suspected marijuana displayed on a table.

Suspected narcotics recovered during the tunnel investigation are displayed by Mexican authorities. Investigators said they also seized ammunition, cell phones and documents during the operation. (FGR)

The FGR said its investigation indicates the tunnel likely connects to a street in San Diego, though authorities have not publicly identified the location or confirmed whether the U.S. side of the tunnel has been located.

Officials described the discovery as a significant blow to criminal organizations that rely on underground smuggling routes to move narcotics and other contraband across the border.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The evidence and property have been turned over to federal prosecutors in Baja California, who will continue the investigation.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

Close modal

Continue