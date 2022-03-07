Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Zelenskyy defiantly provides his location in Kyiv: ‘I’m not afraid of anyone’

The Ukrainian leader defiantly pointed his camera out the window, showing that it was nighttime in Kyiv

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Ukraine claims they shot down two Russian planes over Kyiv Video

Ukraine claims they shot down two Russian planes over Kyiv

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson discusses the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia war on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed not to leave Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, going so far as to reveal that he is in his office as Russian forces continue their assault on the city.

"On Bankova Street," Zelenskyy said in a Monday social media post. "Not hiding, and I’m not afraid of anyone." Bankova Street is where the presidential offices are located, 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The Ukrainian leader defiantly pointed his camera out the window, showing that it was nighttime in Kyiv, and then made remarks from his office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zelenskyy vowed that he would be "staying in Kyiv" despite the Russian invasion of the city, despite already surviving three attempts on his life since the start of the ar.

"I’m here," Zelenskyy said.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics