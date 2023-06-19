YouTube says it removed Jordan Peterson interview of RFK Jr. for violating vaccine policy

Social media giant YouTube took down an interview of Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. claiming that chemicals in the water are turning kids transgender.

On Sunday, both Kennedy and podcast host Jordan Peterson tweeted that the video-sharing website had taken down their interview from an episode of Peterson’s show and accused the social media platform of censorship and interfering with a presidential campaign.

"What do you think... Should social media platforms censor presidential candidates?" Kennedy asked on Twitter. "My conversation with [Peterson] was deleted by [YouTube]."

RFK JR TELLS JOE ROGAN HE HAS TO ‘BE CAREFUL’ THE CIA DOESN’T ASSASSINATE HIM

"Luckily you can watch it here on [Twitter] (thank you [Elon Musk])," Kennedy added, going off in a Twitter thread.

"Maybe you can help me figure out what ‘misinformation’ was in this interview," Kennedy tweeted.

"Now [YouTube] has taken upon itself to actively interfere with a presidential election campaign," Peterson tweeted.

Kennedy's campaign told Fox News Digital that although "vaccines are not a major priority for Mr. Kennedy in this campaign, he will be happy to debate the issue with any prominent proponent of the conventional view."

"Mr. Kennedy does not believe the attacks are coordinated. People are simply speaking out according to what they believe," Kennedy's campaign said. "These beliefs are the result of the long influence of corporate money in medicine, research, media, and government."

"Even so, there are troubling indications in published research of serious safety issues with vaccines in general, but especially the Covid shots," they continued. "The real issue for Mr. Kennedy is regulatory capture and corporate influence over government. He is in favor of properly conducted, unbiased, transparent safety testing of all vaccines.

A Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital YouTube "removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel for violating YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities."

Additionally, the spokesperson said the company "removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel featuring a conversation with Robert F Kennedy Jr." and that Google's "Community Guidelines apply equally to all creators on our platform, regardless of political viewpoint."

"Under our general vaccine misinformation policies, we remove false claims about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO. This includes content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed. This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them."

"Our policies not only cover specific routine immunizations like for measles or Hepatitis B, but also apply to general statements about vaccines," the spokesperson said. "Content that would otherwise violate our Community Guidelines may stay on YouTube when it has Educational, Documentary, Scientific, or Artistic (EDSA) context, such as providing countervailing views to the remarks that violate our policies."

In the interview, Kennedy claimed that "a lot of the sexual dysphoria" America is seeing comes from exposure to chemicals in the water.

"I think a lot of the problems we see in kids, particularly boys, it’s probably underappreciated on that how much of that is coming from chemical exposures, including a lot of the sexual dysphoria that we’re seeing," Kennedy said.

"I mean, they’re swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals today, and many of those are endocrine disruptors. There’s atrazine throughout our water supply," the Democrat presidential candidate continued.

"Atrazine, by the way, if you in a lab put atrazine in a tank full of frogs, it will chemically castrate and forcefully feminize every frog in there," Kennedy asserted. "And 10% of the frogs, the male frogs will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs if it’s doing that to frogs. It could, there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing to human beings as well."

Kennedy told podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan last week that he thinks he would be assassinated by the CIA if elected president — as he has claimed the agency was involved in the assassination of his uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy.

"I gotta be careful," Kennedy said. "I’m aware of that, you know, I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear of it at all."

"But I’m not stupid about it, and I take precautions," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy said the military, the intelligence community and his uncle were "at war" with each other during JFK's presidency and that the two entities were "trying to trick" the late president into deploying troops to various countries, including Cuba and Vietnam.

The Democratic presidential candidate added that his uncle was so fed up with the CIA that he wanted to "shatter" the agency and "scatter it to the winds."