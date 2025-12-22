Year in review: The most radical college professors and administrators of 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the past year, Fox News Digital has extensively reported on controversies surrounding "radical" teachers and administrators at universities across the country pushing far-left agenda items and sparking outrage from parents’ rights groups about liberal indoctrination on college campuses.

As the Trump administration’s ICE raids cracking down on illegal immigration made headlines in Chicago, Fox News Digital was first to report on University of Chicago associate professor Eman Abdelhadi, who was arrested for aggravated assault at an anti-ICE rally and unloaded on former Vice President Dick Cheney upon the news of his death.

Universities across the country have faced scrutiny for continuing to push Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion curriculum despite the Trump administration’s crackdown on the practice, including in Florida where Fox News Digital first reported that Dr. Haywood Brown, associate vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of South Florida, touted in an unearthed recording how he has been avoiding DEI laws in Florida while attacking state and federal officials, including top White House official Stephen Miller.

Brown resigned shortly after Fox News Digital’s reporting after pressure from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who said in a statement, "our office has immediately ensured his relationship with our university system has ended."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

"I love breaking rules," UNC Asheville Dean of Students Megan Pugh said in an undercover video produced by Accuracy in Media and first reported by Fox News Digital in June as the administrator described how DEI is still alive and well at the school but, "you gotta keep it quiet."

A spokesperson later told Fox News Digital that Pugh is no longer employed by the university.

Stacey Patton, a professor of journalism at Howard University, called on White political allies to emulate vigilante mass murderer John Brown in a controversial blog post, Fox News Digital reported in October.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk sparked numerous examples of professors on college campuses justifying, downplaying, or making controversial statements about his death which Fox News Digital reported on extensively.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA SITE WARNS OF A 'WHITENESS PANDEMIC,' URGES WHITE PARENTS TO 'RE-EDUCATE'

Less than 24 hours after Kirk was killed, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of New Hampshire, took to social media to criticize the slain conservative leader.

Fox News Digital was first to report on George Washington University administrator Anthony Pohorilak, who is no longer employed by the school after posting on social media his theory as to why Kirk’s murder was "fair."

Fox News Digital reported on other professors disparaging Charlie Kirk at the University of Pennsylvania , Fort Hays State University , Louisiana State University , and several other universities.

Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, found itself facing criticism from professors on college campuses including from Rutgers University professor Tia Kolbaba, who signed an online petition that seeked to disband the school's Turning Point USA chapter from campus.

At the University of Oklahoma, Fox News Digital reported on a professor who uses she/they pronouns facing disciplinary action after flunking student Samantha Fulnecky on an essay wherein Fulnecky invoked her Christian beliefs and the Bible.

UNCOVERED DOCS SHOW TOP TEACHERS UNION GUIDING GENDER TRANSITIONS, BASHING CONSERVATIVES: 'INSANE ASYLUM'

Fox News Digital extensively reported on a professor at Rutgers University known as "Dr. Antifa" who who made headlines for fleeing the United States earlier this year and is set to teach a history seminar on communism next spring.

The professor, Mark Bray, is best known for his book, "Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook," published in 2017, and once portrayed doxxing as a legitimate tactic for use against political opponents in his seminal work.

In September, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill placed a professor who is a member of a far-left gun club on administrative leave, Fox News Digital exclusively reported.

The professor, Dwayne Dixon, was later reinstated after the school found "found no basis to conclude that he poses a threat to University students, staff and faculty, or has engaged in conduct that violates University policy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Chicago, at a "No Kings" protest where residents rallied against President Trump, a staff member from Wilbur Wright College was captured on video calling for federal immigration agents to be shot. A school spokesperson later said the institution "does not tolerate violence" and that the staffer is no longer employed.

Just this week, Fox News Digital reported on University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign professor Gabriel Rodriguez and leaked PowerPoint lessons from a first-year education course showing extreme left-wing bias on the topic of illegal immigration, as well as race and gender.

Fox News Digital’s Peter D’Abrosca and Preson Mizell contributed to this report.