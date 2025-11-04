Expand / Collapse search
Left-wing New Hampshire professor smeared Charlie Kirk for 'white supremacy' after assassination

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein responded to New York Times opinion column praising Kirk's political engagement style

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Analyzing Charlie Kirk's lasting legacy on college campuses nationwide Video

Analyzing Charlie Kirk's lasting legacy on college campuses nationwide

Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss Erika Kirk's sit-down interview with Jesse Watters, Charlie's lasting legacy and Nancy Pelosi's retirement announcement. 

Less than 24 hours after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University, a furious left-wing professor took to social media to criticize the slain conservative leader.

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein is an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of New Hampshire. She is also a core faculty member in women's studies.

In a response to an opinion column penned by Ezra Klein in the New York Times titled "Charlie Kirk Was Practicing Politics the Right Way," in which Klein highlighted that Kirk engaged with people who disagreed with his political views, Prescod-Weinstein unloaded on both Klein and Kirk.

Blue university of new hampshire sign on brick base

View of the UNH urban campus in Manchester's historic Amoskeag Millyard. (Dennis Tangney Jr./Getty Images)

"Ezra Klein isn’t theorizing Charlie Kirk. He is theorizing politics. And he is saying that Charlie Kirk’s brand of white supremacy was a good way of doing politics," she said in a Sept. 11 post on Bluesky. "I hope you all recognize now that Ezra is a total f------ ghoul."

"See the other thing about working for the New York Times is that means not having a real editor who will say 'are you sure you wanna do that?' And actually, editors are good," she said in a following post. "Anyway, Ezra Klein now on record saying one of the 21st century’s most ardent white supremacists did politics the right way."

Prescod-Weinstein continuously shares her open anti-conservative bias on Bluesky.

Brick building and American flag on University of New Hampshire campus

Thompson Hall at the University of New Hampshire. (Scott Orr/Getty Images)

After news of former Vice President Dick Cheney's death on Monday, she amplified a post by another Bluesky user claiming Republicans are cult members. She also frequently reposts vocal supporters of socialist New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

In response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd, Prescod-Weinstein and a fellow professor at the University of Chicago, Brian Nord, organized a "#StrikeforBlackLives," encouraging scientists worldwide to pause their work, cancel classes and reschedule meetings in order to spend the day taking action against racism.

"This is not about identifying with a minority or marginalized group or diversity and inclusion," Prescod-Weinstein and Nord explained in a letter about the strike's purpose. "This moment is about Black people and the conditions under which we live and work. It is about how white supremacy pervades my professional spaces as well as my life outside of them."

Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

The University of New Hampshire and Prescod-Weinstein did not return requests for comment.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
