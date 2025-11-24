University of Minnesota site warns of a 'whiteness pandemic,' urges White parents to 're-educate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A website belonging to the "Culture and Family Lab" at Minnesota’s flagship university hosts a webpage warning against a "whiteness pandemic" that provides "resources" on how to "halt and reverse" the issue.

"If you were born or raised in the United States, you have grown up in the Whiteness Pandemic, and you can play a role in halting and reversing this pandemic, especially if you are White because of the power and privilege you hold in this racialized society," explains the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities webpage, which is part of the Institute of Child Development.

"If you were socialized into the culture of Whiteness during childhood, it is not your fault, but as an adult it is now your responsibility to self-reflect, re-educate yourself, and act. If you are a White adult, antiracist action involves an ongoing process of self-reflection in order to develop a healthy positive White identity while engaging in courageous antiracist parenting/caregiving."

The website goes on to explain that racism should be viewed as an "epidemic" or "pandemic" but that "another" pandemic is "lurking" behind and driving that issue. The "whiteness pandemic."

Several experts are listed on the website, some of whom provide resources on the subject, including some subject matter meant "especially for white parents" mentioning the death of George Floyd, along with tips on how to develop a "healthy white racial identity."

"Whiteness refers to culture, not biology: the centuries-old culture of Whiteness features colorblindness, passivity, and White fragility, which are all covert expressions of racism common in the United States," the university says.

"Naming the Whiteness Pandemic shifts our gaze from the victims and effects of racism onto the systems that perpetrate and perpetuate racism, starting with the family system. At birth, young children growing up in White families begin to be socialized into the culture of Whiteness, making the family system one of the most powerful systems involved in systemic racism."

One of the papers on the website that surveyed mostly liberal White female mothers with an average income over $125,000, concluded that "Family socialization into the centuries-old culture of Whiteness – involving colorblindness, passivity, and fragility – perpetrates and perpetuates U.S. racism, reflecting an insidious Whiteness pandemic."

Funding for the project comes from a variety of sources, including the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Other resources listed on the site include literature from Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, along with a link titled, "How to explain white privilege in terms simple enough for a child."

Rhyen Staley, research director at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital, "This far-left programming at a major public university is another example of how ingrained DEI is in higher education and is not going away any time soon."

Staley added, "It is not only concerning that these programs appear to still be up and running, but that absurd ideas like ‘whiteness’ also gain legitimacy through dubious activist-academic ‘scholarship.’ Universities must end this nonsense yesterday."

A University of Minnesota spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that the school is "steadfast in its commitment to the principles of academic freedom."