Rutgers' controversial 'Dr Antifa' scheduled to teach communism seminar in spring

A controversial Rutgers professor nicknamed "Dr. Antifa," who made headlines for fleeing the United States earlier this year, will teach a history seminar on communism next spring, according to the history department's social media.

"Junior or Senior? Take the History Seminar 506:401," says a graphic posted on the Rutgers University history department's Instagram page. One seminar, simply called Communism, will be taught by Mark Bray.

Bray was at the center of controversy in October, when the Rutgers Turning Point USA chapter started a petition to oust him from his position. The professor is also the author of "Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook," which calls for "militant anti-fascism."

Bray wrote in the book that "at the very least 50 percent of author proceeds will go to the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund which is administered by more than three hundred antifa from eighteen countries," sparking accusations that he helped fund Antifa, which is now designated by the United States government as a domestic terror organization.

As the petition grew and his ties to Antifa were reported on a large scale, Bray said he was doxxed and fled with his wife to Spain. "Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook," presents doxxing as an acceptable method to fight fascism.

History seminars at Rutgers boast small class sizes — a maximum of 15 students — and require a substantial research paper in order to obtain three course credits.

"Each semester the History department offers dozens of different seminars covering a wide array of chronological periods and geographical areas," the Rutgers history department's webpage says. "Some seminars focus on a particular war, cultural movement, or social group, while others focus on an entire century, nation, or broad transnational themes such as biography or global health. Faculty select their seminar topics based on their expertise as research historians."

Bray is also scheduled to teach a March 6, 2025, seminar on "Fascism and Nazism," according to another webpage.

"This Seminar will explore the history, politics, and ideology of fascism and Nazism," the description says. "We will analyze the evolution of the regimes of Mussolini and Hitler, the ideas that propelled their populist authoritarianism, and the lamentably lasting impact of their destructive examples on white supremacist movements for generations to come."

As of October, Bray was teaching online from overseas.

Neither Rutgers nor Bray responded to a request for comment.