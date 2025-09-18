School administrator who called Kirk's assassination 'fair' no longer employed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: After an administrator at George Washington University outlined on social media why the assassination of Charlie Kirk was "fair," the university confirmed he is no longer employed.

"This past Saturday, the university requested that, pending further review, the staff member leave campus due to the impact his social media post had on his ability to do his particular job," a George Washington University spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The staff member is no longer employed by the university."

The employee in question, Anthony Pohorilak, the former assistant director of academic initiatives at George Washington University’s Mount Vernon Campus, posted on Facebook, "If nothing else, it is fair, in a nation where children get massacred by gun violence on the regular, the people who advocate for continued gun ownership at the expense of those children are not immune from the consequences of their advocacy.

"No thoughts, no prayers," Pohorilak added in his post, first reported by Fox News Digital, that went up shortly after Kirk was murdered while speaking to college students in Utah.

George Washington University said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time that the school is "one of the most politically engaged campus communities in the country" and believes "everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and no one should ever be subject to violence for expressing their views.

"This individual employee is not authorized to speak on behalf of GW, and his opinions do not reflect those of the university."

In the next several days, conservatives on social media launched a campaign to expose individuals who attempted to justify the political assassination, which resulted in dozens of firings.

On Saturday morning, the university sent an email to students that was obtained by Fox News Digital, saying that "enhanced safety measures" were implemented on campus, adding, "in response to media coverage of a staff member’s social media post, some members of our community have received threatening communications from non-GW individuals."

Outrage over the administrator's post and the school's response spread across social media, and the university's Young Americans for Freedom chapter put out a statement condemning the post.

"GW YAF draws a distinction and condemns the statement of a recent administrator," the conservative student group posted on Instagram. "In the shadow of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we realize the danger of political violence and the need for helpful dialogue.

"This administrator took advantage of this time of despair and anxiety to propose that Mr. Kirk, through his rigorous defense of the Second Amendment, was in some way responsible for his own death and other tragedies," it continued.

"This argument is not made in good faith. Furthermore, the grave reality which must be recognized is that America suffers from deadly polarization — polarization that recent comments have exacerbated. We must commit ourselves against political violence and not celebrate, defend, or be selectively ambivalent towards it, as we have unfortunately seen on campus recently."

The group added that while it supports free speech, "we also realize the necessity for political dialogue which is truly productive.

"But as conservatives on a college campus, we understand students’ fears for the future of safe, free speech. This administrator was callous toward these concerns. To win political points when students fear for our political process is irresponsible."