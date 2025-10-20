Howard University professor calls on White political allies to emulate vigilante mass murderer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A far-left Howard University professor called for White allies of the leftist political cause to mirror a pre-Civil War-era vigilante mass murderer, who was eventually hanged for his crimes.

Stacey Patton is a professor of journalism at the Washington, D.C., private school. In a recent blog post titled "John Brown Didn’t Ask Enslaved People How to Be A Good White Ally," she discouraged White liberals from asking her how to be a better "ally" to minorities, and encouraged them instead to emulate Brown.

Brown was a militant slave abolitionist during the pre-Civil War "Bleeding Kansas" period. In 1856, he orchestrated the Pottawatomie massacre. He and fellow abolitionists dragged five Kansas settlers, at least three of whom were pro-slavery sympathizers, out of their homes and executed them.

AFTER CHARLIE KIRK’S ASSASSINATION, LEFT-WING PROFESSORS DOUBLE DOWN ON SHREDDING HIS LEGACY

In October 1859, Brown led a 21-man raid on a federal armory in Harpers Ferry, part of Virginia at the time. His goal was to start a slave uprising, but few slaves joined the fight. A local militia confronted Brown and his men and fought back. Four townspeople, including freed slave Heyward Shepherd , were caught in the crossfire and killed in the skirmish.

After 10 of his men were killed, Brown was captured. He was later tried for treason and eventually hanged.

"So when white allies ask, ‘What can I do?’ here’s the answer: Be like John Brown. Ask yourself, what am I willing to burn so somebody else can breathe?" Patton wrote.

"Brown didn’t need a syllabus, a think piece, or a guidebook on allyship. He didn’t need affirmation from Black folks that he was one of the good ones," Patton wrote. "He saw the horror for what it was and decided that ending this racist f-----y mattered more than being understood."

HARVARD FACULTY EXPRESSED SUPPORT FOR POTENTIAL LEFT-WING POLITICAL VIOLENCE DURING 2018 PANEL

She explains in the piece that trying to guide White people in their allyship is "exhausting as hell."

"Even the well-intentioned versions drag you back into the same cycle of having to translate pain into curriculum. It’s the paradox of white ‘goodness.’ They want to be seen trying, but the trying itself becomes another demand on the people that are already harmed," she wrote.

"We are not the architects. We are the collateral damage. You don’t ask the people choking on the smoke to explain how to put out the blaze," she continued. "You go get the damn hose. You stop pretending you don’t see the flames. That’s the real answer: you already know what to do. Be honest: you just don’t want to lose the warmth that fire gives you."

Later in the piece, she conceded that White allies don't have to die like Brown.

"If you don’t want to die like John Brown, fine," Patton wrote. "But understand that somebody always does."

NY TIMES' NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES CALLS PUBLIC MOURNING FOR CHARLIE KIRK 'UNSETTLING'

Brown's name has recently been invoked during the national discourse on left-wing extremism.

Benjamin Song, a long-time Antifa agitator , was recently charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents in addition to three counts of discharging a firearm stemming from an ambush-style shooting at an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. A dozen others were charged in the plot.

Song was identified as a member of the John Brown Gun Club — named for Brown — after he was sued in 2023 by a right-wing group called the New Columbia Movement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gun club is listed as a "far-left" group by the Counter Extremism Project.

Howard University condemned violence in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Howard University condemns all forms of violence, particularly actions that may result in the loss of life," the Office of University Communications said. "The University remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding and protecting the First Amendment rights of free expression. However, the views and opinions expressed by individual faculty, staff, or students are solely their own and should not be construed as reflecting the official stance of Howard University."

Patton declined to comment.