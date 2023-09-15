Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Presidential Primaries

WWII vet goes viral at Ramaswamy NH town hall: What you're saying is 'exactly what my generation grew up in'

A new Fox News poll shows the political outsider placing third in the GOP primary race

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Vivek Ramaswamy: Joe Biden's going to be a sacrificial lamb Video

Vivek Ramaswamy: Joe Biden's going to be a sacrificial lamb

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shares his strategy and vision for America on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

A World War II veteran praised Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at a recent town hall in Hollis, New Hampshire, telling him his words are what his generation "grew up in."

In an exchange posted on social media Friday from the event on Sunday, the veteran identified as David took a moment to express gratitude towards the GOP outsider, who has made restoring national identity a hallmark of his campaign. 

"I'd like to say that I'm a veteran of World War II," David began, sparking huge applause from the crowd and prompting Ramaswamy to shake his hand. 

"What you're saying, the words you're saying, are exactly what my generation grew up in," David said. "Children, adults stood at attention and crossed their hearts when the flag passed by in a parade. School started with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance. That's no longer going on."

RAMASWAMY CALLS HUNTER BIDEN GUN CHARGES A ‘SMOKESCREEN’: THE ‘REAL PROBLEM’ IS BIDEN FAMILY'S FINANCES

Vivek Ramaswamy with WWII veteran

A WWII veteran identified as David praise GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy at a town hall event in Hollis, New Hampshire. (Screenshot/KanekoaTheGreat)

"There was a loyalty and pride in America. Children were leaving school 12, 13 years old and joined the service to protect our country. It was one country. America. And I like your policies. I love to hear it, because it's what I remember. Thank you very much," he continued before earning another round of applause and a standing ovation. 

RAMASWAMY SAYS TRUMP WAS ‘DUPED BY THE ADVISER CLASS’ AHEAD OF POLICY SPEECH ON GUTTING FBI, OTHER AGENCIES

Ramaswamy walked over again and gave him a hug, telling the veteran, "Thank you for your service to this country. It means a lot."

"You're my hero," the veteran told the candidate.

"You're my hero," Ramaswamy exclaimed. 

Ramaswamy at the Nixon Library

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Nixon Library on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Yorba Linda, California. Ramaswamy is polling third in a number of polls. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur with virtual no national name ID before entering the 2024 race, has risen in the polls and made a big splash at the first Republican primary debate last month.

A new national poll released by Fox News Thursday showed Ramaswamy placing third with 11% support among primary voters behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 13% and former President Trump, who is maintaining a commanding lead with a whopping 60% support. They are the only three candidates polling in double digits.

When asked who would be their second choice if Trump were not in the race, it's a dead heat between DeSantis and Ramaswamy, earning 33% and 31%, respectively. Former Vice President Mike Pence trailed with 11% while the rest of the field earned single-digit support. 

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

More from Politics