Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden

Ramaswamy calls Hunter Biden gun charges a 'smokescreen': The 'real problem' is the Biden family's finances

President Biden's son faces a federal indictment from Special Counsel David Weiss

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Former Hunter lawyer suggested Joe Biden would testify on behalf of his son Video

Former Hunter lawyer suggested Joe Biden would testify on behalf of his son

FOX News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich looks back on press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying in July that President Biden would not pardon his son if convicted.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is declaring the new felony indictment against Hunter Biden a "smokescreen" for the "real problem" plaguing the Biden family. 

Special Counsel David Weiss charged President Biden's son with federal gun crimes including making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. 

But Ramaswamy is urging Americans to not "fall for it."

HUNTER BIDEN INDICTED ON FEDERAL GUN CHARGES

"Today’s indictment of Hunter Biden is a smokescreen. Don’t fall for it," Ramaswamy wrote Thursday. "This is a fig leaf designed to deflect attention away from the real problem: the Biden family is selling out U.S. foreign policy for their own family’s private financial gain. That’s really what’s wrong, and we must hold politicians in both major political parties when they use our foreign policy to enrich their family members." 

Vivek Ramaswamy at event

GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is urging Americans "don't fall for it" as the DOJ announced federal gun charges against Hunter Biden, saying it's a "smokescreen" for more serious crimes involving the Biden family's finances. ( Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The GOP hopeful called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's launch of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden "a step in the right direction," but reiterated "the public shouldn’t fall for the trick of diverting attention away from the true problem."

"It’s also no accident that today’s indictment comes at a moment when President Biden’s own popularity within the Democratic Party is cratering," Ramaswamy said. "I predict this is the first step for the Democrat Party managerial class to pressure Joe Biden out of the race. Biden will become a sacrificial pawn in service to the deep state that wants to keep power at all costs."

COMER TO PURSUE HUNTER, JAMES BIDEN PERSONAL BANK RECORDS AS NEXT STEP IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Hunter Biden in Ireland

Hunter Biden faces three felony gun charges by Special Counsel David Weiss. (Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

According to the indictment, "on or about October 12, 2018, in the District of Delaware, the defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL Revolver with serial number RA 551363…knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement, intended and likely to deceive that dealer with respect to a fact material to the lawfulness of the sale of the firearm…in that the defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious." 

The indictment also states that "on or about October 12, 2018, through on or about October 23, 2018, in the District of Delaware, the defendant Robert Hunter Biden, knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance…did knowingly possess a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver with serial number RA 551363, said firearm having been shipped and transported in interstate commerce." 

COMER SUBPOENAS MAYORKAS, SECRET SERVICE OVER TIP-OFF OF 2020 HUNTER BIDEN TAX PROBE INTERVIEW

Special Counsel David Weiss

David Weiss issued his first indictment since being appointed special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland. (Fox News screenshot)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel last month after IRS whistleblowers came forward alleging that Weiss was blocked by the DOJ to bring more serious charges as U.S. Attorney, a claim both Weiss and Garland denied. 

The gun crimes were previously involved in what was dubbed by critics as a "sweetheart deal" between Hunter Biden and the DOJ that ultimately fell apart in court upon scrutiny. 

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

More from Politics