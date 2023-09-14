Ramaswamy calls Hunter Biden gun charges a 'smokescreen': The 'real problem' is the Biden family's finances

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is declaring the new felony indictment against Hunter Biden a "smokescreen" for the "real problem" plaguing the Biden family.

Special Counsel David Weiss charged President Biden's son with federal gun crimes including making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

But Ramaswamy is urging Americans to not "fall for it."

"Today’s indictment of Hunter Biden is a smokescreen. Don’t fall for it," Ramaswamy wrote Thursday. "This is a fig leaf designed to deflect attention away from the real problem: the Biden family is selling out U.S. foreign policy for their own family’s private financial gain. That’s really what’s wrong, and we must hold politicians in both major political parties when they use our foreign policy to enrich their family members."

The GOP hopeful called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's launch of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden "a step in the right direction," but reiterated "the public shouldn’t fall for the trick of diverting attention away from the true problem."

"It’s also no accident that today’s indictment comes at a moment when President Biden’s own popularity within the Democratic Party is cratering," Ramaswamy said. "I predict this is the first step for the Democrat Party managerial class to pressure Joe Biden out of the race. Biden will become a sacrificial pawn in service to the deep state that wants to keep power at all costs."

According to the indictment, "on or about October 12, 2018, in the District of Delaware, the defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL Revolver with serial number RA 551363…knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement, intended and likely to deceive that dealer with respect to a fact material to the lawfulness of the sale of the firearm…in that the defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious."

The indictment also states that "on or about October 12, 2018, through on or about October 23, 2018, in the District of Delaware, the defendant Robert Hunter Biden, knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance…did knowingly possess a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver with serial number RA 551363, said firearm having been shipped and transported in interstate commerce."

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel last month after IRS whistleblowers came forward alleging that Weiss was blocked by the DOJ to bring more serious charges as U.S. Attorney, a claim both Weiss and Garland denied.

The gun crimes were previously involved in what was dubbed by critics as a "sweetheart deal" between Hunter Biden and the DOJ that ultimately fell apart in court upon scrutiny.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.