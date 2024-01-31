Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Evers addresses dental care shortages with new legislative package

US Health Resources Administration data shows shortages of dental care in 160 areas across Wisconsin

Associated Press
Published
  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a package of bipartisan legislation on Wednesday aimed at expanding dental care access across the state.
  • U.S. Health Resources Administration data released this month found shortages of dental care in 160 areas of Wisconsin.
  • The package signed by Evers comprises five bills, notably one enabling licenses for dental therapists to serve in areas experiencing care shortages.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a package of bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding access to dental care and addressing dental workforce shortages across the state into law Wednesday.

U.S. Health Resources Administration data released this month found shortages of dental care in 160 areas of Wisconsin, defined as geographic areas, facilities or populations experiencing a shortage of care providers.

The package Evers signed includes five bills, including one that authorizes licenses for dental therapists who practice in areas experiencing shortages in care.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS SECURES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HISTORIC LAND CONSERVATION DEAL DESPITE GOP OPPOSITION

Dental therapists are positions between a dentist and a hygienist — they can fill cavities but can't perform more complex operations like root canals.

Tony Evers speaks

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gives his annual State of the State address on Jan. 23, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Evers signed a package of bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding access to dental care and addressing dental workforce shortages across the state into law on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Other bills in the package create guidelines for distributing $20 million in state aid for technical colleges' dental training programs, create scholarships for Marquette University dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas, allow dental workers from out of state to practice in Wisconsin, and allow insurers to send reimbursements directly to a provider rather than the patient if the patient requests it.

GOV. EVERS SUES WISCONSIN LEGISLATURE FOR OBSTRUCTING BASIC GOVERNMENT FUNCTIONS

Evers signed the bills at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

