Dean Phillips calls Biden possibly 'unelectable' in 2024 after GOP impeachment inquiry

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips said the GOP House impeachment inquiry into President Biden's possible role in Hunter Biden's overseas business deals could make the current president "unelectable."

Speaking with Semafor on Sunday, Philips, D-Minn., said he would vote against the Republican impeachment inquiry but noted revelations involving Biden and his son could hurt him in 2024.

"I don't see the evidence of it, but yes, when your own son and your own brother are clearly, at the very least unethical and at worst, doing illegal things — my goodness, of course the country pays attention to it," Phillips said. "People do believe that it perhaps makes him unelectable — somehow, it conflates him with the Trump family's indiscretions."

Phillips, citing the 81-year-old president's age, has repeatedly criticized Biden for "not passing the torch" to the next generation of Democratic leaders and urged that a serious primary contender challenge the president for the party's 2024 nomination.

TOP WHITE HOUSE AIDE WORKED AT LAW FIRM HEAVILY INVOLVED WITH CORPORATE ENTITIES TIED TO HUNTER, BIDEN FAMILY

Biden continues to suffer from underwater approval ratings among many Americans and faces concerns – not just from Republicans and independents but also from Democrats – over his physical and mental stamina. However, Phillips has not yet emerged in polls as a remotely serious threat to his chances.

On Wednesday, Biden shot down a question regarding his alleged role in his son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden's foreign business dealings, calling the allegations "a bunch of lies."

Recent polling from The Associated Press found that nearly 70% of Americans, including 40% of Democrats, believe Biden acted unethically or illegally when it came to his family's business interests. House Republican leaders revealed they hope to hold a formal vote this week on a measure that would formally initiate an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Biden and the White House have repeatedly claimed that he had no knowledge of his son's business dealings and acted appropriately.

HUNTER BIDEN PAID JOE BIDEN FROM ACCOUNT FOR BIZ THAT RECEIVED PAYMENTS FROM CHINA: COMER

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital that the White House has been uncooperative with the pending investigations into the president.

"The White House continues to obstruct Congress' quest for information about President Biden's mishandling of classified documents and his involvement in his family's influence-peddling schemes. Instead of cooperating with Congress, the White House created a war room with two dozen staffers to combat our constitutional oversight and send snarky letters. The American people deserve better from the White House and we will continue to provide the transparency and accountability they are owed," the spokesperson said.

Biden sat down for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur in October and White House spokesperson for investigations Ian Sams said, "As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can, consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation."

