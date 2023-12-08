Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Key McConnell ally makes endorsement in crucial swing state race that could flip Senate red

Arizona Senate race expected to be one of most closely watched of 2024 election cycle

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
close
Cartels 'literally mocking us' because of Biden's weakness: Kari Lake Video

Cartels 'literally mocking us' because of Biden's weakness: Kari Lake

Arizona GOP Senate candidate joins "FOX & Friends" to explain her state's struggle to manage the migrant crisis after CBP suspended operations at an Arizona border crossing.

EXCLUSIVE: A key ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has decided which candidate he will support in one crucial swing state race that could ultimately determine whether Republicans win back control of the Senate in 2024.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., announced Monday his endorsement of Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, a conservative firebrand and former 2022 gubernatorial candidate, in her bid to flip the seat currently held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat.

"Kari Lake is the fighter Arizona needs to secure the border, unleash American Energy Independence, and lower the cost of living. Joe Biden’s policies have been a disaster for Arizona and Kari Lake will stand up to the Biden agenda and put Arizonans first. Let’s send Kari to the Senate and take back the majority," Cotton said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

KARI LAKE OFFERS SOLUTION TO REPUBLICAN ELECTION LOSSES, PREDICTS GOP VOTERS WILL ‘SHOW UP’ FOR ONE MAJOR NAME IN 2024

Republican Arkansas Rep. Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., says GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake is the "fighter Arizona needs to secure the border" and "lower the cost of living." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images)

"I am grateful for the endorsement of Sen. Cotton, someone who served our country honorably in the military and has been a conservative warrior in the Senate. I look forward to working with Sen. Cotton to secure our border and get America back on track from Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer's far-left agenda," Lake told Fox.

The race is expected to be one of the most closely watched of the 2024 election cycle as Republicans aim for a majority in Congress' upper chamber, which Democrats currently control by a slim 51-49 margin with the support of Sinema and her fellow independents, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine.

With Cotton's backing, Lake has secured the support of two top senators, the other being Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., as well as House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York and a number of other House Republicans. She also has the backing of former President Trump, who endorsed her via video during her campaign launch in October, and multiple state and local officials in Arizona and across the country.

2024 WHITE HOUSE HOPEFULS SHRED DOJ, ‘DEEP STATE’ OVER TIMING OF HUNTER BIDEN INDICTMENT: ‘SLOW-WALKED’

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to autograph books ahead of a rally with former President Trump at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park on Nov. 8, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Lake's only major challenger in the race for the Republican nomination so far is Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Whichever Republican wins the nomination will likely face Phoenix-area Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego in the general election.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sinema has not yet said whether she will run for reelection.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

More from Politics