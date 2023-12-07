Comer, Jordan post official notice for Hunter Biden deposition next week, despite his refusal to commit

FIRST ON FOX: The House Oversight Committee and Judiciary Committee posted an official notice for Hunter Biden’s deposition next week, despite the president’s son so far refusing to comply with the subpoena to testify behind closed doors.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition on Dec. 13 behind closed doors.

Hunter Biden's attorney notified Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday that the president's son would only appear for testimony before the committee in a public setting.

COMER, JORDAN THREATEN TO HOLD HUNTER BIDEN IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS AFTER HE REJECTS SUBPOENA FOR DEPOSITION

Comer and Jordan, on Wednesday, threatened to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress if he does not appear for his Dec. 13 deposition.

Fox News Digital obtained the official notice for Hunter Biden's deposition, which the committees posted on Thursday. The notice's subject is "Deposition of Robert Hunter Biden," and is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell first notified the committee last week that the president’s son wanted to testify in a public hearing instead.

Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, last week said Hunter Biden would not receive special treatment and was compelled to appear for a closed-door deposition. They vowed to release the transcript of his testimony shortly after it takes place and vowed to schedule a public hearing at a later date.

COMER, JORDAN DEMAND HUNTER BIDEN APPEAR FOR DEPOSITION, SAY HE WILL NOT RECEIVE 'SPECIAL TREATMENT'

Lowell on Wednesday sent a letter to Comer, saying Hunter Biden will only appear for testimony in a public hearing setting.

"Mr. Biden has offered to appear at a hearing on the December 13, 2023, date you have reserved, or another date this month, to answer any question pertinent and relevant to the subject matter," Lowell wrote.

"He is making this choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and time again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public — a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings," Lowell said. "We look forward to working out the schedule."

COMER DEFENDS PRIVATE DEPOSITION OF HUNTER BIDEN, VOWS TO RELEASE TRANSCRIPT AND HOLD PUBLIC HEARING

Comer and Jordan replied, threatening to hold the president’s son in contempt.

"On November 8, 2023, we issued subpoenas to your client, Robert Hunter Biden, for a deposition on December 13, 2023," they wrote.

"Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13," Comer and Jordan wrote.

"If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," they wrote.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., blasted Republicans on Wednesday.

"Hunter Biden will answer questions under oath in front of the world—but unless he testifies in secret so he can be misquoted, [Comer ] will hold him in contempt? " Raskin posted to X. "What a joke."

He added: "Jim Jordan blew off HIS subpoena. Comer doesn’t want the truth—and can’t handle it."