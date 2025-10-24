White House responds to reports Trump named new ballroom after himself

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House pushed back on reports claiming President Donald Trump will likely name the upcoming White House ballroom after himself, saying any name designation for the event space will come directly from the president.

"Any announcement made on the name of the ballroom will come directly from President Trump himself, and not through anonymous and unnamed sources," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital Friday.

Reports spread like wildfire Friday afternoon that Trump planned to name the ballroom after himself, with ABC News publishing a report that administration officials were reportedly already calling the project "The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom."

"I won't get into that now," Trump told ABC News Thursday when asked about a potential name, the outlet noted.

DAVID MARCUS: TRUMP'S BALLROOM IS NO VANITY PROJECT, IT'S ABOUT AMERICAN GRANDEUR

Trump announced Monday that construction had begun on the ballroom, after months of Trump touting the upcoming project to modernize the White House. The project does not cost taxpayers and is privately funded, the administration has repeatedly said.

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday. "The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!"

TRUMP CELEBRATES WHITE HOUSE DEMOLITION AS NEW BALLROOM RISES: ‘MUSIC TO MY EARS’

The ballroom's official construction set off a firestorm of criticisms among Democrats who have characterized Trump as destroying the iconic American residence.

"Oh you're trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing? Donald Trump can't hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom," Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted to X in response to Trump's Monday announcement.

"The White House became my home when I was twelve years old. I always understood that it wasn’t my ‘house’; it was The People’s House," former first daughter Chelsea Clinton posted to X. "The erasure of the East Wing isn't just about marble or plaster — it's about President Trump again taking a wrecking ball to our heritage, while targeting our democracy, and the rule-of-law."

"I wanted to share this photo of my family standing by a historic part of the White House that was just torn down today by Trump," New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim posted to X Monday. "We didn’t need a billionaire-funded ballroom to celebrate America. Disgusting what Trump is doing."

HILLARY CLINTON FIRES UP VOTERS AGAINST TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION: 'NOT HIS HOUSE''

The Trump administration has repeatedly hit back at the criticisms, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying on Fox News that presidents historically have wanted a large entertaining space at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"Nearly every single president who’s lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own," Leavitt said on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday. "In fact, presidents for decades — in modern times — have joked about how they wished they had a larger event space here at the White House, something that could hold hundreds more people than the current East Room and State Dining Room."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Obama even complained that, during his tenure, he had to hold a state dinner on the South Lawn and rent a very expensive tent."