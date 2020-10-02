Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Here's who else is positive, and who's negative

A number of officials have tested positive for the virus

Adam Shaw
Adam Shaw
John Roberts on President Trump testing positive for coronavirus: He was ‘extremely cautious’Video

John Roberts on President Trump testing positive for coronavirus: He was ‘extremely cautious’

President Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 -- raising immediate questions about who else in the administration could be positive.

PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, SET TO QUARANTINE AT WHITE HOUSE

So far, the following administration officials and Republicans have tested positive for the virus.

  • President Trump  
  • First lady Melania Trump  
  • Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks  
  • Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel

The following administration officials and Republicans have tested negative for the virus:

  • Vice President Mike Pence  
  • Second Lady Karen Pence  
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin  
  • Attorney General William Barr  
  • Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett  
  • Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf  
  • White House adviser Jared Kushner  
  • White House adviser Ivanka Trump  
  • White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
