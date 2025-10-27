Trump reveals he had 'perfect' MRI during recent Walter Reed physical

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump discussed the results of a recent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan he had with reporters on Air Force One while on his way to Tokyo on Monday.

"It was perfect, yeah," he said. "I mean, I gave you the full results. We had an MRI and the machine, you know, the whole thing. And it was perfect."

Trump, 79, was the oldest person to be inaugurated as U.S. president when he retook the White House in January, and he is the second-oldest person to serve as U.S. president.

Earlier this month, the president's doctor said Trump was found to be in "exceptional health" following a "routine" semiannual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, said Trump "remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance."

Barbabella also said Trump received updated COVID-19 and flu shots in preparation for international travel.

The medical checkup was Trump’s second this year. He had a similar exam in April, during which his physician stated that he "remains in excellent health."

In July, the president was diagnosed with a vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency. At the time, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had noticed "mild swelling" in his lower legs and was evaluated by the White House medical unit.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when veins in the legs struggle to allow blood to flow back up to the heart.

Leavitt also attributed bruising on the president’s hand to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin," which Trump takes as part of a "standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and Reuters contributed to this report.