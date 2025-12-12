EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump’s private schedule as media fixates on his health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Digital obtained a copy of President Donald Trump's personal schedule since Dec. 1, showing back-to-back calls and meetings that frequently drag into the evening.

The president has come under heightened scrutiny in recent months from the media over his health and age, including the New York Times reporting last month that Trump, 79, is "facing the realities of aging" while in office. The concern surrounding Trump's stamina follows the media's silence on the topic when the then-oldest sitting president, Joe Biden , led from the Oval Office – a health saga that has continued long after Biden dropped out of the 2024 federal election and exited 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Jan. 20.

Over the 12 days covered in the internal schedule obtained by Fox Digital, Trump is on the books for roughly 10 hours a day, averaging around 21 separate meetings, calls or events per day – while some days pack in more than 30 such events.

A copy of the president's schedule shows Trump begins most scheduled calls and meetings around 8:30 or 9 a.m., with his days typically not wrapping up until after 8 p.m.

On Monday, Dec. 1, for example, Trump kicked off his day at 8:30 am with a phone call to his chief of staff Susie Wiles, which was followed by a 9:30 call to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and a 9:35 a.m. call into a rally. Across 10 minutes, Trump then held a series of rapid-fire meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Wiles, before holding calls with a member of Congress and a political advisor.

The day continued with 18 other meetings, phone calls and events, including a bill signing, remarks at a Christmas reception, additional meetings with the secretary of state, Leavitt and his trade team.

According to Trump's schedule, his busiest day so far this month was on Wednesday, Dec. 3, when he held 32 events, meetings and phone calls. He began the day at 9 a.m. with a call to senior staff members, and wrapped the day up at 7:30 p.m., when he met with a "television personality."

Every hour between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. that day included a scheduled event or meeting or call.

Trump's longest work day this month fell on Tuesday, Dec. 9, according to the schedule, at 13 hours and 9 minutes. Trump began his day at 9:46 a.m. with a call to a Cabinet secretary, before holding five other meetings, and one other call. He wrapped up the day at 10:55 p.m. after traveling to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where he delivered a speech focused on his economic policies.

The schedule overall showed a heightened focus on foreign policy and business, including 11 separate meetings or calls with his secretary of state, eight head-of-state sessions, three meetings with a special envoy and two with an ambassador. Trump had at least one CEO or business-focused engagement on 10 of the 12 days, including 17 direct CEO calls or meetings, a call with "business leaders," and other events on the economy or technology.

One of Trump's lightest days was on the weekend, when Saturday, Dec. 6, recorded 5 hours and 51 minutes of scheduled events, including meetings with Kennedy Center leadership and Secret Service leadership, meeting with the Kennedy Center Honorees, and taking part in the Kennedy Center's Honors Dinner.

Trump entered his second term as the oldest person ever inaugurated at 78, with the media becoming increasingly focused on his health, including when he was spotted with swollen legs in July while attending the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, as well as other photos stretching back to February showing bruising on his hand.

The White House attributed the bruising to frequent handshakes and said the swelling stemmed from chronic venous insufficiency — "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," according to previous comments from Leavitt.

The media most recently focused on an MRI scan Trump received during a checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland in October, which was described as routine by the administration. The checkup was Trump's second in 2025, following an April visit that Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, said found Trump "remains in excellent health."

Trump pledged to release the results of the scan when pressed about it by the media, with the White House releasing the report a day after Trump's pledge. The report found Trump was in normal and good health.

"The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function," Leavitt said during a press conference while reading Trump's MRI report. "… Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health."

The White House has been quick to challenge reporters' focus on Trump's health, pointing to his health reports and the lack of media coverage Biden received over his mental acuity concerns.

Biden's mental acuity had been under conservatives' microscope since before the 2020 election. Concerns among the mainstream media, however, did not heighten until February 2024, when special counsel Robert Hur, who was investigating Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents as vice president, announced he would not recommend criminal charges against Biden for possessing classified materials after his vice presidency, calling Biden "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

"I can tell you there was certainly a lack of transparency from the former president, from the entire former administration," Leavitt told reporters in April. "And frankly, a lot of people in this room, when it came to the health and the competence of the former President of the United States, Joe Biden."