Donald Trump

Trump offers to release his October MRI results, insists scan wasn't of his brain

White House physician previously said advanced imaging was part of scheduled follow-up evaluation

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Trump reveals when he could release results of MRI test Video

Trump reveals when he could release results of MRI test

President Donald Trump talks to reporters aboard Air Force One.

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday that he would release the results of an MRI he had done in October.

"If they want to release it, it’s OK with me to release it," Trump said. "It’s perfect." 

"If you want to have it released, I’ll release it," he told reporters as he traveled back to Washington, D.C., after spending the Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

The president and first lady arrive by military helicopter following a holiday trip.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House aboard Marine One on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (Peter W. Stevenson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A reporter asked Trump what part of the body the MRI was focused on in the scan.

WHITE HOUSE PROVIDES TRUMP HEALTH UPDATE AFTER MRI SCAN CONCERNS SWIRLED 

"I have no idea," the president responded. "What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark."

The White House released a memo on Oct. 10 from Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, that said Trump underwent advanced imaging as part of a scheduled follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

A motorcade vehicle carrying the president approaches a waiting military helicopter outside a medical facility.

A presidential limousine with President Donald Trump inside heads toward Marine One as he departs Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 10, 2025, in Bethesda, Md. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Barbabella said the evaluation was part of the president’s ongoing health maintenance plan and included laboratory testing and preventive health assessments.

"Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters," the memo read in part.

TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD ‘ABSOLUTELY’ REVOKE CITIZENSHIP FROM NATURALIZED CRIMINALS – IF HE HAS THE AUTHORITY

The president addresses journalists aboard Air Force One during a return flight.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A reporter previously asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in early November at a White House press briefing about releasing the results of the MRI because it is a very specific procedure and not generally routine. 

"As I said, I’ll check back for you," Leavitt responded.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

