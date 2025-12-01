Trump offers to release his October MRI results, insists scan wasn't of his brain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday that he would release the results of an MRI he had done in October.

"If they want to release it, it’s OK with me to release it," Trump said. "It’s perfect."

"If you want to have it released, I’ll release it," he told reporters as he traveled back to Washington, D.C., after spending the Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

A reporter asked Trump what part of the body the MRI was focused on in the scan.

"I have no idea," the president responded. "What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark."

The White House released a memo on Oct. 10 from Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, that said Trump underwent advanced imaging as part of a scheduled follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Barbabella said the evaluation was part of the president’s ongoing health maintenance plan and included laboratory testing and preventive health assessments.

"Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters," the memo read in part.

A reporter previously asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in early November at a White House press briefing about releasing the results of the MRI because it is a very specific procedure and not generally routine.

"As I said, I’ll check back for you," Leavitt responded.