Trump claims White House doctors report him in 'perfect health,' says he 'aced' third straight cognitive exam

President Donald Trump kicked off 2026 by claiming that White House doctors gave him another clean bill of health.

"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination," he added. "Our great Country cannot be run by 'STUPID' or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!"

Trump, who will turn 80 on June 14, 2026, has faced growing scrutiny over his health, something that was the focus of his recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. He told the newspaper that he regretted undergoing advanced imaging in October, saying it gave way to increased questions about his health.

"In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition," Trump told the Journal. "I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong."

In October, Trump had a cardiovascular and abdominal scan, something that Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, noted in a memorandum to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In his report, Barbabella stated that the evaluation, which he described as being part of the president's "ongoing health maintenance plan," included advanced imaging, lab tests and preventative health assessments. Barbabella stated that "Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health" and noted that the president "continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction."

Leavitt read Barbabella's report during a press briefing on Dec. 1. The summary that Leavitt read clarified that, "Advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health." The summary noted that the imaging was done as a preventative measure "to identify any issues early, confirm overall health and ensure the president maintains long term vitality and function."

The summary noted that Trump's cardiovascular and abdominal imaging were "perfectly normal." Additionally, it said that "all major organs appear very healthy."

While Trump maintained that scrutiny and speculation about his health were unwarranted, the Journal reported that those close to the president said they had to speak loudly in meetings because he struggles to hear. The outlet also noted that the president has been criticized for seeming to fall asleep during recent White House events, something Trump denies.

Trump told the Journal that he didn't fall asleep at recent events, saying that he likes to close his eyes because he finds it "very relaxing." He also blamed some of the incidents on photo timing, saying that, "Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

The president also denied that he struggles with his hearing. The Journal reported that "Trump grew sarcastic" when asked about it, saying "I can't hear you. I can't hear you. I can't hear a word you're saying." He then said that he sometimes has trouble hearing "when there's a lot of people talking."

Health was a central issue of the 2024 presidential race, particularly before then-President Joe Biden dropped out. Trump has often accused Biden of concealing the true extent of his health issues with the public.

Speculation about Biden's struggles were fueled by his lack of interactions with the press and reluctance to take part in unscripted exchanges. The 46th president's apparent cognitive issues became increasingly clear when he struggled during a debate with Trump in June 2024. During the debate, Biden appeared to lose his train of thought and stumbled over words.

