Katie Miller tells 'Ruthless' about threats against her family, says kids unsafe in front yard

Podcaster Katie Miller — wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller — told the "Ruthless" podcast Thursday that her young children could no longer play in their front yard due to threats from left-wing activists.

Miller, whose husband helped craft President Donald Trump’s deportation strategy, told the podcast hosts they received death threats and harassment from neighbors, forcing the family to move out of their Arlington, Virginia, home.

"There were people who drove by my home, there were people who sent us death threats, who knew where we lived, and it was no longer safe for our children to play in our front yard, or our backyard," Miller said.

The Atlantic reported in October that Miller and his family recently relocated to military housing after facing ongoing protests outside their home in Arlington.

The report noted that at least six senior Trump administration officials have done the same, citing safety concerns for themselves and their families.

Local outlet ARLnow detailed some of the harassment tactics allegedly used against the Miller family.

Protesters reportedly posted fliers in the Millers' neighborhood with their home address, labeling Stephen Miller a "Nazi" who was responsible for "crimes against humanity."

The group Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity also organized sidewalk chalk protests leaving messages accusing Miller of "destroying democracy," "kidnapping," and "White nationalism."

Katie Miller told "Ruthless" she constantly feared someone might attack her while she was with her children in the neighborhood.

"But unfortunately, what happens when you have little kids who are impossible to get in and out of car seats, right? How many parents can relate to a kid doing a tantrum?" she asked. "How many parents can relate to their kids chalking or learning to ride a bike, and that takes a while and your heads are not on a swivel looking around for who's coming fast with a high-powered weapon? And that’s a society that we’re living in."

Miller recalled that the day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was murdered, "we had someone who came outside who had taunted me and passed out fliers to our neighbors with ‘Wanted’ signs that said, ‘You know, here's your neighbor, Stephen Miller. Here's where his home address is. Here's all these apparent crimes he's committed.’"

"And it leads you to only one conclusion when you're doing that — 9:30 a.m. the day Charlie was murdered," she said, adding, "And so, if their intention isn't to intimidate, harass and scare, I don't know what it is."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson weighed in on the threats shown to the Miller family and other Trump administration officials, telling Fox News Digital, "Deranged leftist lunatics have targeted not only President Trump — who survived two assassination attempts — but also members of his administration as well."

"Doxxing and any other actions that directly threaten the safety of officials and their families should be resoundingly denounced and thoroughly investigated to ensure attacks against members of the administration are not realized," Jackson added.