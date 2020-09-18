Expand / Collapse search
White House to announce $11.6B aid package for Puerto Rico: sources

Aid package comes three years after Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Maria

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw, John Roberts | Fox News
The White House on Friday will announce a $11.6 billion aid package for Puerto Rico, three years after the territory was hit by Hurricane Maria, sources tell Fox News.

The aid package will be to assist Puerto Rico’s energy and education systems as the island continues to deal with the aftermath of the devastation brought by the 2017 hurricane.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a statement Friday morning, said the funds were “overdue” and criticized the response by the Trump administration.

“Long before the hurricanes, Puerto Rico had a crumbling and dirty energy grid. After the storms utterly destroyed the grid, it created an opportunity to rebuild a cleaner, cheaper and more resilient energy system, but the Trump administration dithered and delayed and refused to deliver timely disaster aid for the people of Puerto Rico,” he said.

“I will work with the Puerto Rican community to see that these long overdue and desperately needed funds are put to use in a wise way building the cleaner and more resilient energy grid the island deserves.”

This is a breaking news alert, check back for updates.

