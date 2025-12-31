What to know about new state laws in 2026 on wages, SNAP benefits and climate tax

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new year will bring changes for taxpayers as a slate of new state laws takes effect across the country, impacting Americans’ wallets through higher minimum wages, a new tourism tax in Hawaii and other cost-of-living measures.

At the same time, a growing number of states are moving to restrict what food can be purchased with SNAP benefits or tighten eligibility requirements, signaling a broader push to rein in welfare spending.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Minimum wage increases

More than a dozen states will raise their minimum wages in 2026, with New York increasing its minimum to $17 an hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, and $16 in the rest of the state.

Washington’s statewide minimum wage will rise to $17.13 an hour — the highest in the U.S. — with other states, including Hawaii, Michigan and Nebraska, are also boosting wages.

2. Hawaii’s climate tourism fee starts

In Hawaii, lawmakers are raising the state’s Transient Accommodations Tax from 10.25% to 11% starting Jan. 1, as part of a so-called "green fee." The tax applies to operators of hotels and short-term rentals, as well as travel brokers, agents and tour packagers.

State officials said the increase is expected to generate roughly $100 million annually to fund environmental stewardship, climate resilience and sustainable tourism projects.

3. SNAP bans on soda

Several states, including Indiana, Nebraska and Iowa, will restrict what SNAP recipients can buy with benefits — limiting candy and sugary drinks starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Separately, new federal SNAP rules will require more able-bodied adults to work or participate in job training for at least 80 hours a month to maintain eligibility.

4. AI, surveillance and government overreach

Illinois will begin enforcing new rules requiring employers to disclose when artificial intelligence is used in hiring or employment decisions and barring discriminatory AI practices.

Texas is also restricting how artificial intelligence can be used, making it illegal to create sexual content involving minors, collect facial or voice data without consent, or push vulnerable people toward self-harm.

5. Public safety and traffic enforcement

In Utah, courts will be able to prohibit individuals convicted of driving under the influence from purchasing alcohol. Restaurants and bars will also be required to check the identification of every customer, regardless of age, before serving or selling alcohol.

Meanwhile, Washington is overhauling its DUI laws in 2026, allowing some repeat offenders a second chance to avoid conviction through treatment while letting courts consider older DUI cases when determining penalties.

California is also tightening traffic safety enforcement, expanding "move over" requirements to protect roadside workers and strengthening penalties tied to dangerous driving violations.