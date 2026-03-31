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Immigration

WATCH: Masked agitator sprays message targeting ICE agents on federal building during LA protest

'The Mostly Peaceful are at it again,' one commentator reacted to the call for violence against ICE agents

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
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Masked agitator urges people to 'kill' ICE agents in graffiti message Video

Masked agitator urges people to 'kill' ICE agents in graffiti message

An agitator in Los Angeles was seen spray-painting a message to "kill" ICE agents.

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A masked agitator was caught on video graffiting the side of a federal building in Los Angeles with the message "kill your local ICE agent," along with two targets.

The agitator, who was wearing a scarf that covered their neck and entire face save for their eyes, was seen spray-painting the message as several thousand protesters marched in the "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles.

The graffiti message led many, such as conservative commentator Greg Price, to respond that such threats are the reason U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers must remain anonymous during operations. Price commented on X that "this is why ICE agents wear masks … because they're perfectly okay with people like this being able to harm and kill them."

ICE also responded, posting on its official X account that "if you threaten ICE, or their families, you WILL face the full force of federal law."

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No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles

People gather at a "No Kings" protest in front of City Hall, holding signs and waving flags, on March 28, 2026 in downtown Los Angeles, California. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

The agency added that "our courageous men and women face death threats, just like this, every day." It vowed that "individuals making the threats will be held accountable."

Another, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, reacted, "The Mostly Peaceful are at it again."

Conservative independent journalist Nick Sortor called the message "INFURIATING." He asked, "Why the H*** are they being allowed to wreak havoc totally unchecked," predicting, "It’s only going to get WORSE when the summer gets here."

This comes as the Department of Homeland Security is experiencing a lapse in funding from a partial government shutdown due to disagreements in Congress over immigration enforcement tactics. Democrats have made renewed funding for ICE and Border Patrol contingent on several reforms. Among their demands, some Democrats are pushing to bar federal immigration officers from wearing masks during operations.

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Anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles

Protesters face off with police outside of a federal building in downtown Los Angeles last year during an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trump's immigration raids June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In February, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged Republicans to order the unmasking of ICE agents, describing the step as one of many "guardrails" needed to protect the public and earn their support in resolving the DHS shutdown. 

White House border czar Tom Homan has defended the use of masks and other facial coverings by ICE officers as necessary to protect agents from a rise in assaults and violent threats reported by DHS.

Homan admitted, "I don't like the masks, either," but said, "These men and women have to protect themselves."

In an interview with Fox News Digital last year, a special agent working deportations, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said immigration enforcement officials "wouldn't wear masks if they didn't care" about their families. 

'AMERICANS FIRST': ICE SWEEPS UP CHILD PREDATORS, RAPISTS ACROSS US AS MULLIN TAKES HELM OF DHS

ICE-agents-garage

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.  (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The agent said increased protests and resistance from politicians have made carrying out their duties difficult. They also said attempts to dox agents have made many worry about their families’ safety.

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DHS has criticized efforts to unmask ICE agents as "irresponsible, reckless and dangerous." The agency has said, "To be crystal clear: we will not abide by this unconstitutional ban."

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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