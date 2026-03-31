WATCH: Masked agitator sprays message targeting ICE agents on federal building during LA protest

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A masked agitator was caught on video graffiting the side of a federal building in Los Angeles with the message "kill your local ICE agent," along with two targets.

The agitator, who was wearing a scarf that covered their neck and entire face save for their eyes, was seen spray-painting the message as several thousand protesters marched in the "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles.

The graffiti message led many, such as conservative commentator Greg Price, to respond that such threats are the reason U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers must remain anonymous during operations. Price commented on X that "this is why ICE agents wear masks … because they're perfectly okay with people like this being able to harm and kill them."

ICE also responded, posting on its official X account that "if you threaten ICE, or their families, you WILL face the full force of federal law."

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The agency added that "our courageous men and women face death threats, just like this, every day." It vowed that "individuals making the threats will be held accountable."

Another, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, reacted, "The Mostly Peaceful are at it again."

Conservative independent journalist Nick Sortor called the message "INFURIATING." He asked, "Why the H*** are they being allowed to wreak havoc totally unchecked," predicting, "It’s only going to get WORSE when the summer gets here."

This comes as the Department of Homeland Security is experiencing a lapse in funding from a partial government shutdown due to disagreements in Congress over immigration enforcement tactics. Democrats have made renewed funding for ICE and Border Patrol contingent on several reforms. Among their demands, some Democrats are pushing to bar federal immigration officers from wearing masks during operations.

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In February, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged Republicans to order the unmasking of ICE agents, describing the step as one of many "guardrails" needed to protect the public and earn their support in resolving the DHS shutdown.

White House border czar Tom Homan has defended the use of masks and other facial coverings by ICE officers as necessary to protect agents from a rise in assaults and violent threats reported by DHS.

Homan admitted, "I don't like the masks, either," but said, "These men and women have to protect themselves."

In an interview with Fox News Digital last year, a special agent working deportations, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said immigration enforcement officials "wouldn't wear masks if they didn't care" about their families.

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The agent said increased protests and resistance from politicians have made carrying out their duties difficult. They also said attempts to dox agents have made many worry about their families’ safety.

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DHS has criticized efforts to unmask ICE agents as "irresponsible, reckless and dangerous." The agency has said, "To be crystal clear: we will not abide by this unconstitutional ban."