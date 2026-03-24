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Immigration

'Americans first': ICE sweeps up child predators, rapists across US as Mullin takes helm of DHS

'Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States,' said DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
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WATCH LIVE: Trump participates in swearing-in of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Video

WATCH LIVE: Trump participates in swearing-in of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin is sworn in as the DHS secretary, replacing Kristi Noem.

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FIRST ON FOX: As new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin prepared to be sworn in, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers continued operations, arresting child predators, rapists and domestic abusers across the country.

According to DHS, in just one day of operations, ICE arrested illegal aliens convicted of serious crimes in Utah, Ohio, New York and Texas. The agency said these arrests align with statistics showing that 70% of illegal aliens arrested by ICE have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the U.S.

This comes as Mullin, newly confirmed by the Senate, is sworn in as President Donald Trump’s new DHS secretary. Mullin, who until now served as a Republican senator from Oklahoma, replaces former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Commenting on the arrests, DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital that "under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States."

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Markwayne and Oscar Edgardo Rogel-Gomez mugshot

Several criminal illegal immigrants were arrested as incoming DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, left, prepared to be sworn in. Among them is Salvadoran illegal Oscar Edgardo Rogel-Gomez, right. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo; DHS)

"If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will arrest you, deport you, and you will never return," said Bis.

"Yesterday, the heroic men and women of ICE arrested multiple child predators, rapists, domestic abusers and other heinous criminals," she added.

Among those arrested by ICE on Monday was Salvadoran illegal Oscar Edgardo Rogel-Gomez, who was convicted of sexual abuse of a child in St. George, Utah.

In Ohio, ICE officers arrested Alcides Ordonez-Cruz, an illegal alien from Honduras, who was convicted of third-degree gross sexual imposition and endangering children in Van Wert County, according to DHS.

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Illegal alien mugshots with ICE agents in the background

Left to right: Oscar Edgardo Rogel-Gomez, Alcides Ordonez-Cruz, Jose Gonzalez-Diaz, Jose Vazquez-Cardoza and Jose Simaj-Barrera. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images; DHS)

Officers also arrested two Salvadoran illegals in Riverhead, New York, on Monday: Jose Gonzalez-Diaz and Jose Vazquez-Cardoza. DHS said that both Gonzalez-Diaz and Vazquez-Cardoza have been convicted of rape.

In Harris County, Texas, home to the state’s largest city, Houston, ICE officers arrested Jose Simaj-Barrera, an illegal from Guatemala. According to DHS, Simaj-Barrera was convicted of assault of a family member.

Mullin was confirmed by the Senate on Monday, following a short but at times explosive confirmation process. He is the ninth secretary to lead DHS and follows a turbulent tenure under Noem, who oversaw the agency during a period of both record deportations and intense controversy.

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ICE police patrol a street

Federal ICE police officers patrol a suburban street. (Christopher Dilts/Getty Images)

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This comes as DHS continues to operate under lapsed funding. Democrats in Congress have made renewed funding for the agency contingent on sweeping reforms they say are necessary.

Despite these challenges, Mullin appeared confident during his swearing-in ceremony, telling the president, "I won't let you down."

Following his swearing in, Mullin told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that "as the Secretary of Homeland Security, I look forward to continuing President Trump’s mission to safeguard the American people and defend the homeland." 

"I want to thank President Trump and my Senate colleagues for trusting me with this crucial role," said Mullin. 

"My first priority," he said, "is to get the Department funded so the incredible patriots that support our 22 critical agencies receive a paycheck and can continue their critical work of keeping our nation safe."

"DHS is bigger than any political party," he added. "It’s time to end the partisan bickering that threatens our national security and put the American people first." 

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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