WATCH: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock dodges question on abortion limitations

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is arguing that his party should continue its focus on abortion as an election issue despite polls consistently showing voters with significantly more concern for the economy and inflation just weeks ahead of the November midterms.

During a media gaggle following an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Fox News Digital asked Warnock if Democrats needed to adjust their message to focus more on what was at the forefront of voters' minds, as well as if he supported any limitations on abortion, a question he dodged.

"Listen, we can, and we must focus on the economy and a woman's right to choose at the same time. Those things are not mutually exclusive," Warnock said.

"And that's why you need a serious person in the Senate, because the range of issues that we deal with in any given day are serious. They have far-reaching implications for hard-working families, and this race is about whose ready to do that job," he added.

Fox pressed Warnock on the limitation question, asking again if he supported any restrictions on abortions. Warnock pivoted, and said Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent, supported a blanket abortion ban "with no exceptions."

"I think that the issue that we're dealing with right now is that we have a contrast between somebody who believes in a woman's right to choose, who believes that a patient's room is too small and cramped a space for the woman, her doctor and the United States government, and somebody who wants a nationwide ban with no exceptions," he said.

"So that's the extreme we're dealing with, and that's what I'm focused on. There are plenty of politicians piling into patients' rooms. I have no intention of joining them," he added.

Walker has expressed support for Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., proposed federal legislation that would ban abortions beyond 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and instances when the mother's life is in danger.

A CBS/YouGov poll released last month showed abortion falling into seventh place as an important issue among likely voters nationwide, well behind the economy and inflation, which topped the list.

A recent Quinnipiac poll of registered voters in Georgia showed inflation was the top concern to both independents (43%) and Republicans (73%). Abortion did, however hold the top spot among Democrats in the poll, but with only 23% saying it was most important to them.

Another poll taken immediately following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June showed American adults far more concerned about the economy and inflation than abortion, which fell in fifth place.

Fox News' Power Rankings have rated the race between Warnock and Walker as a toss-up.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

