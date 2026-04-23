Voters say Republicans outdo Democrats on these key issues: Fox News poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new national poll signals warning signs for both Republicans and Democrats with just over six months to go until the midterm elections.

On key issues such as border security, immigration, crime and national security, a new Fox News poll — conducted April 17-20 — found that voters say Republicans have the advantage over Democrats. But Democrats hold the advantage over the GOP on the economy, inflation, and healthcare.

Those numbers, along with other crucial indicators in the new survey, are closely watched barometers ahead of this year's midterms, when Republicans defend their slim Senate and fragile House majorities.

Voters questioned in the poll said, by a 16-point margin, Republicans rather than Democrats would do a better job handling border security, with the GOP up eight points on immigration and crime and six points on national security.

HEAD HERE TO CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLLS

But voters surveyed in the poll said Democrats would do a better job handling health care by 21 points, with Democrats up eight points on inflation and holding a four-point edge over the GOP on the economy.

The poll also indicates Democrats rather than Republicans would do a better job on climate change (+29 points), abortion (+18), transgender issues (+13), and foreign policy (+6).

Inflation and the economy are top of mind for voters, according to the poll. When asked the most important issue facing the country right now, 26% said inflation and high prices, while 17% cited the economy and jobs.

Nearly three-quarters of voters continue to give the economy negative ratings (73%), consistent with findings over the past two years. In addition, six in ten voters rate their personal financial situation negatively, and seven in ten say it feels like the economy is getting worse, up 15 points from 55% last April and matching a record high in Fox News polling.

Cost-of-living concerns remain high, with majorities saying prices for groceries (62%), gas (60%), healthcare (55%), and housing (52%) are a "major" problem for their families.

Only 28% of voters questioned in the poll approved of the job President Donald Trump is doing handling inflation, with 34% giving a thumbs up on the economy.

DEMOCRACY ’26: STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FOX NEWS ELECTION HUB

The president's overall approval rating remains well underwater at 42% approval and 58% disapproval.

The poll indicates that if the midterms were held today, 52% of voters say they would back the Democratic candidate in their House district, with 47% saying they would support the GOP candidate. That five-point edge for Democrats, which is within the poll's margin of error, is down one point from the six-point edge Democrats held in Fox News' January poll.

By a 68% to 60% margin, more Democrats than Republicans said they are "extremely" motivated to cast a ballot in this year's midterms.

WHAT OUR NEW FOX NEWS POLL SAYS ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP

"Although these results are good news for the Democrats, there are two important factors to keep in mind when looking at the generic ballot results," Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who helps conduct Fox News polls with Democrat Chris Anderson, said. "First, because more of the Democratic vote is stacked in heavily Democratic districts, they probably need to win the national vote by one to three points to win a majority in the House. Second, poll results don’t become particularly predictive of the actual vote until late summer before the election."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Voters voiced criticism for both parties.

Sixty-one percent of those polled said the Democratic Party is focused on the "wrong" issues nowadays. An equal number said the same about Republicans.

According to the survey, a majority of voters held negative views of both parties, with the Democratic Party and the GOP each at 42% favorable and 58% unfavorable.

Fox News' Dana Blanton and Victoria Balara contributed to this report.