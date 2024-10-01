Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Voters react to Gov. Tim Walz claiming abortion is a 'basic human right'

Independents and Democrats mostly approved of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's abortion stance

Jamie Joseph
Published
Democrat, Republican, and Independent voters respond in real-time to Harris running mate Tim Walz's argument in favor of abortion during the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate. (Credit: CBS)

Voters in Fox News Digital's debate dial group had mixed reactions in real time to VP Harris' runningmate, Gov. Tim Walz's argument in favor of abortion during the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate against Sen. JD Vance.

When Walz was asked whether he supports abortion up until the ninth month supported as Minnesota is one of the least restrictive states for abortion, he responded, "That's not what the bill says."

While Republican voters dipped significantly as Walz spoke, independent and Democratic voters stayed mostly in the approval zone.

WALZ REPEATS GEORGIA ABORTION DEATH FALSEHOOD DECRIED BY DOCTORS AS 'FEARMONGERING'

JD Vance, Tim Walz split

(Getty Images)

"What we did is restore Roe v. Wade, we made sure that we put women in charge of their healthcare," Walz said.

Independents dipped slightly in approval while Democratic voters shot up during his statement. The two eventually evened out and stayed in the approval zone. 

A VISIBLY SHAKY WALZ SAYS THE WORLD NEEDS 'STEADY LEADERSHIP'

"This is a basic human right," he later said.

The independent voters stayed slightly under the Democratic approval line, as Republicans significantly disapproved.

Tim Walz during debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz baffled the internet on Tuesday when he accidently declared he has "become friends with school shooters" during the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate against Sen. JD Vance.  (Getty Images)

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

