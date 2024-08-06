Fox News Politics: It's Tim Walz

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Wal-t-zing with Progressives

Vice President Kamala Harris , the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, on Tuesday named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate as she faces off against former President Trump in the 2024 election, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The naming of the 60-year-old Walz was not a shocker, as his name was instantly thought to be in contention in the two weeks since Harris succeeded President Biden as the party's standard-bearer.

Walz, a former congressman, is in his second term as governor of Minnesota , a state that Democrats have reliably won in presidential elections for decades but that the Trump campaign has aimed at flipping this cycle.

"I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate," Harris officially announced on X Tuesday. "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his."

She added: "It's great to have him on the team. Now let's get to work."

Harris also said that "one of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep." …Read more

White House

'INEXPERIENCED AND POLARIZING': Obama takes subtle jab at Vance in statement praising Walz …Read more

Capitol Hill

'THANK YOU, KAMALA!': Republicans chomping at the bit to face 'socialist' Harris-Walz ticket …Read more

BORDER PROBE: Top House committee demands docs on Harris' role in migrant crisis …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'AMERICANS' NIGHTMARE': Trump camp says Harris-Walz 'dangerously liberal extremist' ticket is 'every Americans' nightmare' …Read more

'PIVOT': Trump-supporting women hope JD Vance can 'take back control' of media narrative …Read more

WHO IS HE?: What to know about Harris' pick as running mate …Read more

RECESSION CONCERNS MOUNT: Harris attacks Trump's economic record when asked how she'd handle a recession …Read more

LAW & ORDER: Kamala Harris' VP pick previously charged with DUI, got off on reckless driving charges …Read more

'HIS RECORD IS A JOKE': Vance shreds Harris VP pick Walz at Philadelphia counter-event …Read more

CALIFORNIA LIBERAL, MINNESOTA NICE: Ex-GOP Minnesota governor gives the down low on Tim Walz …Read more

KAMALA 'CAVED': Harris' pick of Walz over Shapiro shows progressives' power over Dem Party: strategist …Read more

VEEP VETTING: Tim Walz: A DUI, BLM riots and other controversies attached to Minnesota governor, now VP nominee …Read more

'MASSIVE GIFT': Conservatives rejoice after Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate …Read more

‘NOT ASKING YOU TO AGREE 100%’: Progressives for Harris host urges 'solidarity' among 'comrades' despite accusations of supporting 'fascist' government …Read more

'WIN FOR OPEN BORDERS': Harris' VP pick takes heat for past immigration positions …Read more

NEW RACE: Harris solidifies traditional blue states, gives Dems a better national outlook …Read more

'POLITICAL CHAMELEON': Tim Walz wildly flip-flopped his gun stance after years of praise from 2A groups …Read more

‘DEEPLY PERSONAL DECISION’: Number 2 veep candidate released statement after Harris announcement …Read more

A CLOSER LOOK: Harris running mate's handling of BLM riots, COVID getting fresh scrutiny …Read more

'THRILLED': Top Democrats rally behind Harris VP pick after Biden's failed re-election bid …Read more

Across America

ELECTION INTEGRITY: Legal group sues Maricopa County over alleged illegal aliens on voter rolls …Read more

MASK BAN: Blue state county passes bill criminalizing face coverings …Read more

ABOUT FACE: University with no police force reconsiders after antisemitic chaos …Read more

