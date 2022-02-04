Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia judge grants temporary restraining order allowing mask mandates to remain in schools

The ruling follows an order from Gov. Youngkin that gives parents the option not to mask their children at school

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Gov. Youngkin facing lawsuits over Virginia school mask mandates Video

Gov. Youngkin facing lawsuits over Virginia school mask mandates

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith reports on the controversy surrounding the executive order making masks optional.

Students in northern Virginia schools will have to continue wearing face masks after an Arlington judge granted a temporary restraining order preventing Gov. Glenn Youngkin's mask-optional order from taking effect.

The decision comes after seven school boards requested a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit to block Youngkin's order to allow parents and students the option to opt out of a universal COVID-19 face mask policy for schools in the commonwealth.

Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, speaks to members of the media following a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Virginia Executive Mansion, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, speaks to members of the media following a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Virginia Executive Mansion, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

YOUNGKIN RESPONDS TO SCHOOL MASK MANDATE PUSHBACK FROM VIRGINIA SCHOOLS

"Having addressed all aspects of whether a temporary restraining order should issue, the Court concludes that the School Boards’ Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order with regard to optional masking of children should be granted," Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo wrote in a Friday ruling. "To the extent that the public would be affected by a change in policy, the Court concludes that consistency, during the pendency of a court case, benefits the public interest."

The school boards that took part in the legal battle include: Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County. Combined, those school districts represent more than 350,000 students and nearly 50,000 teachers and staff.

A child wears a face mask on the first day of New York City schools, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Brooklyn, New York, on September 13, 2021.

A child wears a face mask on the first day of New York City schools, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Brooklyn, New York, on September 13, 2021. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

The optional mask order, which Youngkin signed on his first day in office and which took effect on Jan. 24, does not prevent students from wearing masks in schools, as some progressives have argued at times.

Last month, Youngkin made it clear he would fight back to ensure parental "rights are protected."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room at the Capitol on Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room at the Capitol on Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

"We will use every resource within the governor's authority to explore what we can do and what we will do in order to make sure parents' rights are protected," the governor told reporters in January.

Fox News' Brian Flood and David Rutz contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

