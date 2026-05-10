Virginia Democrats’ $70M redistricting gamble backfires after court defeat, ignites blame game

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Virginia Democrats’ redistricting push was meant to lock in an advantage. Instead, it’s unraveling after a costly court defeat—triggering a growing blame game inside the party.

The high-stakes effort to redraw congressional maps, backed by tens of millions of dollars and significant political capital, briefly delivered a narrow on-paper win. But in a 4–3 ruling, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the maps, citing legal deficiencies, and forced a redraw—wiping out those gains.

Democrats are left arguing over whether party leaders ignored legal warnings and pushed a strategy that was always at risk of collapsing.

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In hindsight, critics say the outcome was avoidable. Republicans had urged an earlier court review before votes were cast and money spent, a step they argued could have clarified the maps’ legality.

Democrats pressed ahead anyway, betting the strategy would hold.

"Violating the Virginia Constitution and bypassing the rule of law to further one’s own political power is wrong," Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., said in a statement to The Hill. "Had [Democratic Gov.] Abigail Spanberger and the rest of Virginia’s Democrats succeeded, they would have caused irreparable harm to our democracy and disenfranchised millions of Virginians."

Allies of Spanberger say legal concerns were raised early and not fully heeded, pointing to state lawmakers for pushing forward. Lawmakers and other Democrats counter that litigation was inevitable and the maps were defensible.

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The dispute reflects a broader divide within the party over how aggressively to pursue redistricting. Some Democrats argue such efforts are necessary to counter Republican-led maps nationwide.

"I feel like the system is fundamentally broken, but let’s be clear. Republicans began the redistricting arms race," Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., told Fox News Digital in an earlier interview. "And so Democrats are left with no choice but to level the playing field for the sake of democracy."

"Look, in a perfect world, we wouldn’t have political gerrymandering," Rep. Christian Menefee, D-Texas, added. "But because we don’t live in that world, we’ve got to fight fire with fire."

Others, however, are more blunt in assigning blame.

"I put this all on Democrats," Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, said, arguing the party failed to respond forcefully to earlier GOP redistricting efforts and is now facing the consequences.

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The fallout is landing at a difficult moment.

A federal raid on May 6 on the office of a powerful state senator has added to a sense of instability, while former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder has suggested the turmoil could give Spanberger an opening to reset and impose discipline on a still-fractured political operation.

The episode underscores the growing role of courts in redistricting fights—and the risks of pushing legal boundaries in a high-stakes environment, with potential implications for control of Virginia’s congressional delegation.

In retrospect, even with the narrow 4–3 decision, it’s a steep price: roughly $70 million and much of Spanberger’s political capital spent on a campaign that won the battle but lost the war.

Democrats are left to sort out not just what went wrong—but who’s responsible.

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno contributed to this report.