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Political Corruption

FBI raids Spanberger ally office as federal corruption probe targets cannabis business

Agents simultaneously searched a cannabis dispensary believed to be connected to the longtime state senator

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo , Jake Gibson , Alex Hogan Fox News
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The FBI has raided the office of a powerful Virginia Democratic lawmaker and ally of Gov. Abigail Spanberger as part of a federal corruption and illegal marijuana sale probe, Fox News has learned.

Longtime state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, a major power broker in Virginia politics who stumped for Spanberger on the campaign trail in 2025, is now at the center of a major FBI corruption probe, according to federal law enforcement sources. 

Agents executed court-authorized criminal search warrants at Lucas’ office in Portsmouth, Virginia, Wednesday, according to federal law enforcement sources. The FBI simultaneously carried out a search of a cannabis dispensary believed to be connected to Lucas.

The state senator arrived at her office as the raids were being conducted. She told Fox News that she had no idea what the FBI agents were doing at her office.

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FBI raid

FBI agents conducted a raid at the office of Virginia Senator L. Louise Lucas in Portsmouth, Virginia, according to federal law enforcement sources. (Fox News)

The raids put more political pressure on Spanberger, who already is facing tumbling polling numbers as many critics accuse her of forcing down a far-left agenda on the once-purple state.

The search warrants were signed off by a federal judge, who agreed there is probable cause to conduct the raids.

This is not the first political firestorm Lucas has faced.

She has co-owned a cannabis shop in Portsmouth, Virginia, that faced scrutiny after an investigation reported that some products were allegedly mislabeled or exceeded legal THC limits, raising regulatory concerns under Virginia law.

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Virginia state Senator Louise L. Lucas standing in the statehouse in Richmond, Virginia

Virginia state Sen. Louise L. Lucas works in the statehouse in Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 20, 2019. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Lucas is known for a bombastic social media presence, heavy on crude language and memes.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Spanberger and Lucas for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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